Calistoga Planning Commission to hear details on Veranda Hotel project

The project, proposed by the Merchant Family, is on seven acres at 1512 Lincoln Avenue, between Indian Springs Resort and the Calistoga Depot, also owned by the Merchants. It calls for demolition of seven existing single-story structures on the site and for the development a 96-room hotel with a 90-seat restaurant and 45-seat bar, a rooftop lounge with seating for 90, and ground floor retail space of about 5,200-square feet.

Hotel plans as submitted to the city decpict a U-shaped building with a central courtyard. The project also feature pools and spas, an event lawn, parking and streetscape improvements to Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way as well as an Emergency Vehicle Access road extending between Fair Way Extension and Magnolia Drive.

Consistent with with guidance and Health Orders issued by the Napa County Public Health Officer and the Governor’s Executive Orders, this meeting will not be physically open to the public. Planning Commissioners and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting. To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting from home. Below is information on how the public may observe and participate in the meeting. The City recognizes that not all residents have the same ways to stay engaged, so several alternatives are offered. Please participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways: