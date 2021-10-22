Calistoga Planning Commission to hold public hearing on unpermitted aviary

The Calistoga Planning Commission will set aside time at its Oct. 27 meeting for public comment on the unpermitted aviary at 345 Silverado Trail.

Commissioners addressed multiple city code violations on the property during its previous meeting without reaching a decision, and are not expected to decide any outcomes next Wednesday.

The unpermitted bird aviary houses 12 peacocks that neighbors in the nearby mobile home park have repeatedly complained about due to noise. Other code violations include an unpermitted large metal building; the potential unpermitted removal of trees; an unpermitted entry gate that ignites and displays open flames; a helicopter “sculpture” and storage of petroleum gas; and possible short-term rental violations.