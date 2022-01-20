Calistoga Planning Commission to hold public hearing on unpermitted aviary

The Calistoga Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on the unpermitted aviary, and two other permit violations at 345 Silverado Trail on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Commissioners addressed multiple city code violations on the property during two previous meetings without reaching a decision. Staff is recommending approval of the property owner's use permit with conititions.

The unpermitted bird aviary on the property behind Solage Calistoga houses 12 peacocks. Other code violations to be addressed include an unpermitted large metal building, and an entry gate that ignites and displays open flames.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed via the City's website ci.calistoga.ca.us/agendas-minutes.