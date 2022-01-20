 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calistoga Planning Commission to hold public hearing on unpermitted aviary

The Calistoga Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on the  unpermitted aviary, and two other permit violations at 345 Silverado Trail on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Commissioners addressed multiple city code violations on the property during two previous meetings without reaching a decision. Staff is recommending approval of the property owner's use permit with conititions.

The unpermitted bird aviary on the property behind Solage Calistoga houses 12 peacocks. Other code violations to be addressed include an unpermitted large metal building, and an entry gate that ignites and displays open flames.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed via the City's website ci.calistoga.ca.us/agendas-minutes.

Under the watchful eye of Moana the llama, goats and sheep clear fire fuel on Calistoga's Mount Washington.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News