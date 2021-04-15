 Skip to main content
Calistoga Planning Commission to recommend new wireless telecom ordinance

Petrified Forest Road monopole

The Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday agreed on a telecom ordinance to allow more discretion over new wireless infrastructure, such as this monopole on Petrified Forest Road.

 Barry Eberling

If and when the City of Calistoga is next approached for a permit from a wireless telecommunication company, standards for compliance will be in place.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously agreed on an ordinance that will allow the City to regulate permit requirements, indicate where wireless companies can place facilities, and exercise discretion over design features including height and concealment, and tower clusters.

The move comes as the City enters into compliance with frequently evolving federal regulations for use permits from telecommunications companies.

In what can be a complicated issue, the new regulations will also establish clear application process procedures and allow the city to conduct an independent technical review if necessary.

In the recent past, the City has processed very few applications from wireless companies, said Zac Tusinger, planning director. There is currently a wireless facility downtown, on top of the old D’Amici Hotel on Lincoln Avenue, and at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

The commission also raised the question of health issues around wireless frequencies.  

The City has no jurisdiction over health issues, however, other than compliance with FCC wireless emission limits and frequency requirements, said assistant City attorney Sergio Rudin. The City would have no liability if it were sued over a health issue, but could face litigation if a facility were not allowed.

Cynthia Sweeney

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

