Calistoga Planning Commission to recommend new wireless telecom ordinance

If and when the City of Calistoga is next approached for a permit from a wireless telecommunication company, standards for compliance will be in place.

On Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously agreed on an ordinance that will allow the City to regulate permit requirements, indicate where wireless companies can place facilities, and exercise discretion over design features including height and concealment, and tower clusters.

The move comes as the City enters into compliance with frequently evolving federal regulations for use permits from telecommunications companies.

In what can be a complicated issue, the new regulations will also establish clear application process procedures and allow the city to conduct an independent technical review if necessary.

In the recent past, the City has processed very few applications from wireless companies, said Zac Tusinger, planning director. There is currently a wireless facility downtown, on top of the old D’Amici Hotel on Lincoln Avenue, and at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

The commission also raised the question of health issues around wireless frequencies.