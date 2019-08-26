The City of Calistoga Planning Commission will consider a use permit application for a tree care business and related storage at 507 Washington St., at a regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the Community Center at 1307 Washington St.
The application is for construction of a 600-square-foot workshop and carport for Joe Branum Tree Care, an existing local business. The property would provide storage for equipment and vehicles, and most work would occur on weekdays, with some work taking place on Saturdays.
The commission will also review a permit application for wine and beer sales and a walkaway food business at Brannan Cottage Inn on Wappo Avenue. Sam's General Store at the Inn would be a complimentary use within the existing Inn with primary use for guests, operating from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the staff report.