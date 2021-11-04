 Skip to main content
Calistoga Planning Commission to take up prohibiting new gas stations

The Calistoga's Planning Commission will take up the issue of an ordinance prohibiting new fossil fuel gas stations anywhere within the city at its next meeting Nov. 10.

Due to audio difficulties during the Oct. 13 meeting, the discussion was postponed.

The measure comes at the recommendation of Calistoga's Green Committee, citing transportation emissions as the largest cause of pollution in the area.

The ordinance would not affect the three existing gas stations but would incentivize the addition of EV charging stations. 

The cities of American Canyon and Petaluma have already passed an ordinance banning further gas stations.

In August, the city council adopted resolution declaring a climate emergency and committed the city to zero new emission by 2030. The new ordinance would further support the city in achieving that goal, the Green Committee recommends.

