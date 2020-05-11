Calistoga Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, May 13

The Calistoga Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St. The meeting will be conducted in compliance with social distancing regulations.
The commission will conisder two projects; the division of property located at 1207 Silver St. into two parcels; and use permit and design review applications to add five guest rooms and make architectural modifications to Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort.
In order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, people at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. If you choose to attend the Commission meeting in person, you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing, i.e., maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Public attendance at the meeting location will be limited to comply with the social distancing requirements and all are required to wear face coverings.
Residents are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28 or on the City’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofcalistoga. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the City YouTube channel immediately following the meeting and will be uploaded to the city website www.ci.calistoga.ca.us by 3 p.m. on May 14.
If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, via email to the Planning Commission Secretary at ztusinger@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.
