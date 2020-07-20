Calistoga Planning Commissioners to discuss new Brannan Center July 22

The Calistoga Planning Commission will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 22.
On the agenda is consideration of design review, use permit, and variance applications to allow a community center use, called the Brannan Center, at 1407 3rd St. Commissioners will review and permit a renovation and expansion of the existing building known as The Green Church.
Residents can participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways:
- Watch on your TV – Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 832-0395-3296, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83203953296?pwd=aStuQk5sYkhmQUpaSDk0RHZTWXZnUT09, enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
