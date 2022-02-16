Calistoga Police Chief Celaya's contract extended until December

Calistoga's Police Chief Mitch Celaya’s employment contract with the City has been extended again, ensuring he will remain at least until the end of the year.

This is the fourth time the Chief’s contract has been extended since he was hired on Dec. 31, 2012. In 2018, he entered into an employment agreement with the City, which has since been amended three times.

The latest amendment provides a one-year employer contribution to Chief Celaya's existing deferred compensation plan in an amount equal to 5% of his annual base salary, according to a staff report.

The cost of the employer deferred compensation contribution is estimated to be $11,254. It will be factored into the FY 21/22 budget by separate action of the City Council as part of mid-year budget adjustments and will be incorporated into the proposed FY 22/23 budget.

“Chief Celaya continues to do an excellent job of leading the Police Department,” the staff report stated.

