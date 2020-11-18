Calistoga Police Chief's contract extended another year

Calistoga’s Police Chief, Mitch Celaya will be staying on for another year.

Celaya was hired on Dec. 31, 2012, and was slated to retire in December 2018. His contract with the city has been extended twice since that time.

His term of employment through Dec. 31, 2021 with the same salary, $16,508/month.

During Celaya’s tenure, the police department has progressed from being understaffed to fully staffed as of this year. Celaya has also pushed for modernization of the department with on-board computers in police vehicles.

“Chief Celaya has accomplished many goals and priorities as set forth by City Council and the City Manager’s Office over the past year including completion of the Police Services Delivery report, secured a grant to fund the School Officer program, updated the RIMS reporting and records system, collaborated on the installation and operation of the emergency warning siren system, partnered with the Calistoga Unified School District and UpValley Family Center for community based safety services, and provided critical leadership during the COVID19 pandemic, and the LNU and Glass Complex fires,” the city stated.

Celaya was also noted for his performance as “an incredible leader for the community.”