Calistoga Police Department to get new body cams, tasers

The Calistoga Police Department will soon be getting a new vehicle and a much-needed equipment upgrade.
The city council on Tuesday approved funds for a new 2022 Ford Interceptor 6-cylinder Eco Boost SUV, and new body cameras and tasers.
Outfitted with equipment, the cost of the SUV is anticipated not to exceed $63,000.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The last time body cameras were purchased for the department was in 2014, when CPD became the first law enforcement agency in Napa County to use body-worn cameras.
Since then, the technology has become outdated, said Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya in a staff report.
The cost of the new equipment, including the tasers, is approximately $121,800. The implementation of the equipment and software requires integration with city infrastructure which may result in additional costs. To anticipate and have the funding to accommodate any additional costs, Celaya requested the approved funding not to exceed $125,000, also stating the existing State of California Citizen's Option for Public Safety Grant fund balance at the end of this fiscal year is approximately $300,000.
Photos: Boys & Girls Club 'thank you' dinner in Calistoga
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell shared stories with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga at a first responder 'thank you' dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Members of the St. Helena and Calistoga Boys & Girls Club created and displayed artwork in honor of first responders to the Kincade Fire at a 'thank you' dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
St. Helena Mayor
Geoff Ellsworth joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calistoga and St. Helena in thanking first responders from the Kincade Fire, at a dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
From left, Calistoga Firefighter Scott Glaholt, Resort at 400 Silverado Trail c hef Shaun Acosta, Jason Tamagni, Calistoga fire prevention officer and engineer, and Trent Yaconelli, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Calistoga and St. Helena, at a 'thank you' dinner Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
First responders from Calistoga, St. Helena, and Cal Fire were given a family-style 'thank you' dinner by Boys & Girl's Club members Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga and St. Helena first responders joined members of the Boys & Girls Club for a thank you dinner Nov. 20 in Calistoga.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
Newly promoted Calistoga Police Corporal Kristine Romo and Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya enjoy a moment at the Boys & Girl's Club 'thank you' dinner for first resonders Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Chef Shaun Acosta and his team from the Resort at 400 Silverado Trail prepared a meal at the Calistog Boys & Girls Club Nov. 20 to thank first responders from the recent Kincade Fire.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya joined the first responders invited to a 'thank you' dinner at the Boys & Girls club in Calistoga Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girls Club
Calistoga's Police Sgt. Tim Martin, and newly promoted
Corporal Kristine Romo enjoyed a 'thank you' dinner for first responders at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club Nov. 20, after the Kincade Fire threatened the town with an advisory evacuation, and was contained Nov. 7.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
Boys & Girl's Club members from Calistoga and St. Helena created artwork to thank first responders after the Kincade Fire.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
Resort at 400 Silverado Trail General Manager Mehdi Eftekari thanked first responders at the Boys & Girl's Club in Calistoga Nov. 20.
Tim Carl
Boys & Girl's Club
Chef Shaun Acosta from the Resort at 400 Silverado Trail at the Calistoga Boys & Girls club during a 'thank you' dinner for first responders Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
Boys & Girl's Club
First responsders of the Kincade Fire enjoyed dessert at a 'thank you' dinner at the Boys & Girl's Club in Calistoga Nov. 20.
TIM CARL PHOTOGRAPHY
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or
csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!