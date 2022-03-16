 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga Police Department to get new body cams, tasers

The Calistoga Police Department will soon be getting a new vehicle and a much-needed equipment upgrade.  

The city council on Tuesday approved funds for a new 2022 Ford Interceptor 6-cylinder Eco Boost SUV, and new body cameras and tasers.

Outfitted with equipment, the cost of the SUV is anticipated not to exceed $63,000.

The last time body cameras were purchased for the department was in 2014, when CPD became the first law enforcement agency in Napa County to use body-worn cameras.

Since then, the technology has become outdated, said Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya in a staff report.

The cost of the new equipment, including the tasers, is approximately $121,800. The implementation of the equipment and software requires integration with city infrastructure which may result in additional costs. To anticipate and have the funding to accommodate any additional costs, Celaya requested the approved funding not to exceed $125,000, also stating the existing State of California Citizen's Option for Public Safety Grant fund balance at the end of this fiscal year is approximately $300,000.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

