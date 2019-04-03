In a move to deal with staffing shortages, the city council on Tuesday approved funds for a police officer training position, that will potentially provide the city with a new officer with a three-year commitment.
The plan is to recruit and hire an entry level police officer candidate and sponsor them through a six-month academy, then hire the trainee as a police officer. If the officer decides to leave before the three-year commitment is over, they would be responsible for reimbursement up until that point.
The cost for the training and salary is approximately $11,000, which Police Chief Mitch Celaya said "is a deal," given current recruiting circumstances.
Currently, the police department has three vacant officer positions of the budgeted eight officers and two sergeants. The city is also anticipating a sergeant retirement at the end of the year.
The Calistoga Police Department has struggled to obtain qualified candidates for a number of reasons, from having to compete with other agencies in Napa County and East Bay area; shallow candidate pool; small-town rural policing that offers limited specialty assignments, and doesn’t offer professional growth opportunities.