Calistoga Police Department welcomes Officer Miceli

Newly hired Calistoga Police Officer Michael Miceli was sworn in on Tuesday.

Miceli is a 12-year veteran officer, coming to Calistoga after serving on the force in Berkeley. He graduated from the Alameda Police Academy in 2006 and is a second generation officer. His father, Mike, worked for 30 years in law enforcement.

“It’s nice to have someone with his experience joining the department,” said Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya. “He’s worked in a diverse environment with skill sets that will serve us well.”

Miceli said he wanted to thank everyone for the opportunity to work for the department. “Everybody has been very welcoming and I look forward to a long career here.”

In February, Officer Amanda Greene joined the force. Also in February, Calistoga Police Corporal Kristi Romo was appointed to the position of Acting Sergeant, filling the position after Sgt. Matt Freese retired Jan. 31.

