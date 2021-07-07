Calistoga Police Dispatcher honored for 30 years of service

Calistoga Police Dispatcher Teresa Coppock has been honored by the city for her 30 years of service with the Department, as presented in a proclamation on Tuesday by Mayor Chris Canning.
Coppock is one of Calistoga’s longest-serving public servants, said Police Chief Mitch Celaya.
“Her institutional memory is huge for us for where we’ve been and where we’re going,” he said. “She’s also bringing along the next generation of dispatchers as the face and voice of the department.”
Coppock was also awarded Dispatcher of the Year in 1998.
Celaya relayed the dispatchers’ numerous duties, from record-keeping, answering all calls to the department, including 911 emergencies, and supervising the dispatching team.
As an animal person, Coppock has also gone above and beyond her duties as dispatcher during wildfire evacuations, Celaya said. She has seen to the care and feeding of animals left behind in such emergencies, and kept in touch with their owners with regard to their well-being.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.