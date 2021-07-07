 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Police Dispatcher honored for 30 years of service

Calistoga Police Dispatcher honored for 30 years of service

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga Police Department
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Calistoga Police Dispatcher Teresa Coppock has been honored by the city for her 30 years of service with the Department, as presented in a proclamation on Tuesday by Mayor Chris Canning.

Coppock is one of Calistoga’s longest-serving public servants, said Police Chief Mitch Celaya.

“Her institutional memory is huge for us for where we’ve been and where we’re going,” he said. “She’s also bringing along the next generation of dispatchers as the face and voice of the department.”

Coppock was also awarded Dispatcher of the Year in 1998.

Celaya relayed the dispatchers’ numerous duties, from record-keeping, answering all calls to the department, including 911 emergencies, and supervising the dispatching team.

As an animal person, Coppock has also gone above and beyond her duties as dispatcher during wildfire evacuations, Celaya said. She has seen to the care and feeding of animals left behind in such emergencies, and kept in touch with their owners with regard to their well-being.

CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations H-30 responded with CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire Department, City of Calistoga Fire Department and AMR Napa County to a report of an injured hiker on the Oat Hill Mine Trail. With a GPS location provided by Cal Fire Saint Helena Dispatch, H-30 was able to locate,hoist rescue, and transport the patient to the Calistoga Fairgrounds where the hiker was further treated by firefighters and AMR. Video Courtesy of CHP

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News