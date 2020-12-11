Calistoga police log for Dec. 2 - 8

Wednesday, Dec. 2
1351hrs- Officers responded for threats on Lincoln Avenue. Male was later contacted and admonished.
1411hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on View Road.
1421hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Foothill Boulevard. Officer assisted with exchange of information.
1712hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle burglary on Brannan Street. Report to follow.
Thursday, Dec. 3
1600hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on View Road. Report to follow.
1650hrs- Officers responded for an assault on Lincoln Avenue. Female was arrested and transported to the Napa County Jail.
2003hrs- Officers responded for illegal dumping on Emerald Drive. Matter still under investigation.
Friday, Dec. 4
1930hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 5
1101hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Champagne North. All parties contacted and counseled.
1501hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
2336hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Washington Street.
Sunday, Dec. 6
1158hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street.
1355hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Washington Street. Family members counseled.
1756hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Spring Street. Report to follow.
Monday, Dec. 7
1014hrs- Officers responded for a child custody issue on Second Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
0934hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Spring Street.
