Calistoga police log for Dec. 2 - 8

Wednesday, Dec. 2

1351hrs- Officers responded for threats on Lincoln Avenue. Male was later contacted and admonished.

1411hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on View Road.

1421hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Foothill Boulevard. Officer assisted with exchange of information.

1712hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle burglary on Brannan Street. Report to follow.

Thursday, Dec. 3

1600hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on View Road. Report to follow.

1650hrs- Officers responded for an assault on Lincoln Avenue. Female was arrested and transported to the Napa County Jail.

2003hrs- Officers responded for illegal dumping on Emerald Drive. Matter still under investigation.

Friday, Dec. 4

1930hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday, Dec. 5

1101hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Champagne North. All parties contacted and counseled.