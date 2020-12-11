 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga police log for Dec. 2 - 8
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for Dec. 2 - 8

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Dec. 2

1351hrs- Officers responded for threats on Lincoln Avenue. Male was later contacted and admonished.

1411hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on View Road.

1421hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Foothill Boulevard. Officer assisted with exchange of information.

1712hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle burglary on Brannan Street. Report to follow.

Thursday, Dec. 3

1600hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on View Road. Report to follow.

1650hrs- Officers responded for an assault on Lincoln Avenue. Female was arrested and transported to the Napa County Jail.

2003hrs- Officers responded for illegal dumping on Emerald Drive. Matter still under investigation.

Friday, Dec. 4

1930hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday, Dec. 5

1101hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Champagne North. All parties contacted and counseled.

1501hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

2336hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Washington Street.

Sunday, Dec. 6

1158hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street.

1355hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Washington Street. Family members counseled.

1756hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Spring Street. Report to follow.

Monday, Dec. 7

1014hrs- Officers responded for a child custody issue on Second Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

0934hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Spring Street.

WATCH NOW: FUN POLICE: CDC SUGGESTS LIMITING SINGING, SHOUTING AND CONSUMING ALCOHOL DURING HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

SEE NOW: PHOTOS FROM CALISTOGA THE WEEK OF NOV. 26

TAKE A LOOK AT CYNTHIA SWEENEY'S MEMORABLE STORIES FROM 2020

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News