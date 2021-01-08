Calistoga police log for Dec.30 - Jan. 5

Wednesday, Dec. 30
0034hrs- Officers responded for a prowler heard outside on Champagne East.
1655hrs- Officers responded for a compliant about people not wearing masks while on bicycles on Silverado Trail.
Thursday, Dec. 31
0816hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on N. Oak Street.
1150hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Third Street.
2031hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on Lincoln Avenue.
2113hrs- Officers responded for another report of fireworks on Champagne West.
2230hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at Logvy Park.
2239hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on View Road.
2357hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.
Friday, Jan. 1
0029hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on View Road.
1121hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on N Oak Street. Dog was later returned to owners.
1149hrs- Officers responded for a shot heard on Claret North.
1746hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 2
0947hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Second Street.
1024hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Lincoln Avenue. Dog returned to owner.
1445hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Pioneer Park.
1945hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Earl Street.
2018hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Pine Street.
2206hrs- Officers responded for possible gun shots heard on Lake Street.
2208hrs- Officers responded for multiple calls about fireworks on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 3
0108hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism at Pioneer Park. Report to follow.
0759hrs- Officers responded for a loud construction noise complaint on N. Oak Street.
1233hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Myrtle Street. Dog was later returned to owner.
2210hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Lincoln Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 4
0220hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Champagne East.
1816hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Earl Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
1320hrs- Officers responded for drug activity on Lincoln Avenue.
1403hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Garnett Creek. Dog was later returned to owner.
2050hrs- Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Tubbs Lane. He was later transported to the Napa County Jail.
