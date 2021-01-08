 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for Dec.30 - Jan. 5
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for Dec.30 - Jan. 5

Wednesday, Dec. 30

0034hrs- Officers responded for a prowler heard outside on Champagne East.

1655hrs- Officers responded for a compliant about people not wearing masks while on bicycles on Silverado Trail.

Thursday, Dec. 31

0816hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on N. Oak Street.

1150hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Third Street.

2031hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on Lincoln Avenue.

2113hrs- Officers responded for another report of fireworks on Champagne West.

2230hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at Logvy Park.

2239hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on View Road.

2357hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.

Friday, Jan. 1

0029hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on View Road.

1121hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on N Oak Street. Dog was later returned to owners.

1149hrs- Officers responded for a shot heard on Claret North.

1746hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Saturday, Jan. 2

0947hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Second Street.

1024hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Lincoln Avenue. Dog returned to owner.

1445hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Pioneer Park.

1945hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Earl Street.

2018hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Pine Street.

2206hrs- Officers responded for possible gun shots heard on Lake Street.

2208hrs- Officers responded for multiple calls about fireworks on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, Jan. 3

0108hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism at Pioneer Park. Report to follow.

0759hrs- Officers responded for a loud construction noise complaint on N. Oak Street.

1233hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Myrtle Street. Dog was later returned to owner.

2210hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 4

0220hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Champagne East.

1816hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Earl Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

1320hrs- Officers responded for drug activity on Lincoln Avenue.

1403hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Garnett Creek. Dog was later returned to owner.

2050hrs- Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Tubbs Lane. He was later transported to the Napa County Jail.

