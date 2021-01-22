 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for Jan.13 - 19
Calistoga police log for Jan.13 - 19

Wednesday, Jan. 13

0153hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vandalism on Second Street. Report to follow.

1612hrs- Officers responded for COVID-19 complaint of people not social distancing on Lincoln Avenue.

2101hrs- Officers responded for a possible burglary on Washington Street.

2317hrs- Officers assisted the Napa Sheriffs Department with a disturbance on Silverado Trail.

Thursday, Jan. 14

1437hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Lincoln Avenue. One male later arrested and released on a citation.

Friday, Jan. 15

1124hrs- Officers responded for an unsecure door on Foothill Boulevard.

1456hrs- Officers responded for loose dog on Grant Street. Dog was returned to owner.

Saturday, Jan. 16

1233hrs- Officers responded for a complaint about people not social distancing on Foothill Boulevard.

2129hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Pine Street.

Monday, Jan. 18

1007hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run, on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

0427hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Cedar Street.

0647hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on First Street. Report was taken.

1127hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on North Oak Street. Report was taken.

1351hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vandalism on Washington Street. Report was taken.

2219hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

0034hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on View Road.

0441hrs- Officers responded for a tree down blocking the roadway on Foothill Boulevard.

0927hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on North Oak Street.

1001hrs- Officers responded for a noise complaint on Pine Street.

1248hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

1909hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Brannan Street. Matter still under investigation.

