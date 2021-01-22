Calistoga police log for Jan.13 - 19

Wednesday, Jan. 13

0153hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vandalism on Second Street. Report to follow.

1612hrs- Officers responded for COVID-19 complaint of people not social distancing on Lincoln Avenue.

2101hrs- Officers responded for a possible burglary on Washington Street.

2317hrs- Officers assisted the Napa Sheriffs Department with a disturbance on Silverado Trail.

Thursday, Jan. 14

1437hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Lincoln Avenue. One male later arrested and released on a citation.

Friday, Jan. 15

1124hrs- Officers responded for an unsecure door on Foothill Boulevard.

1456hrs- Officers responded for loose dog on Grant Street. Dog was returned to owner.

Saturday, Jan. 16

1233hrs- Officers responded for a complaint about people not social distancing on Foothill Boulevard.

2129hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Pine Street.

Monday, Jan. 18