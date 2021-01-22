Calistoga police log for Jan.13 - 19

Wednesday, Jan. 13
0153hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vandalism on Second Street. Report to follow.
1612hrs- Officers responded for COVID-19 complaint of people not social distancing on Lincoln Avenue.
2101hrs- Officers responded for a possible burglary on Washington Street.
2317hrs- Officers assisted the Napa Sheriffs Department with a disturbance on Silverado Trail.
Thursday, Jan. 14
1437hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Lincoln Avenue. One male later arrested and released on a citation.
Friday, Jan. 15
1124hrs- Officers responded for an unsecure door on Foothill Boulevard.
1456hrs- Officers responded for loose dog on Grant Street. Dog was returned to owner.
Saturday, Jan. 16
1233hrs- Officers responded for a complaint about people not social distancing on Foothill Boulevard.
2129hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Pine Street.
Monday, Jan. 18
1007hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run, on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
0427hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Cedar Street.
0647hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on First Street. Report was taken.
1127hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on North Oak Street. Report was taken.
1351hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vandalism on Washington Street. Report was taken.
2219hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
0034hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on View Road.
0441hrs- Officers responded for a tree down blocking the roadway on Foothill Boulevard.
0927hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on North Oak Street.
1001hrs- Officers responded for a noise complaint on Pine Street.
1248hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
1909hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Brannan Street. Matter still under investigation.
