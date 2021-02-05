 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for Jan. 20 - 26
Calistoga police log for Jan. 20 - 26

Wednesday, Jan. 20

1204- Officers responded to a medical on Foothill Boulevard.

1516- Officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident on Myrtle Street.

1903- Officers were flagged-down for a juvenile issue on Lake Street.

Thursday, Jan. 21

0744- Officers responded to fraud report on Berry Street.

1837- Officers responded to a large pothole on Silver Street/Foothill Boulevard.

Friday, Jan. 22

1038- Officers responded to a juvenile issue on Washington Street.

1111- Officers responded to a theft report on Mitzi Drive.

1557- Officers responded to a disturbance at Cedar Street/Myrtle Street.

1614- Officers responded to a disturbance on Filmore Street.

2107- Offices responded to a disturbance on Wappo Avenue.

Saturday, Jan. 23

1005- Officers responded to dogs at large on Foothill Boulevard. Officers unable to locate dogs.

1208 -Officers responded to two dogs at large on Maggie Avenue.

1247- Officers responded to a suspicious subject on Washington Street. Male arrested for public intoxication.

1548- Officers responded to theft report on Third Street.

1618- Officers responded to shots heard near Hwy 29 and Mora Avenue.  County residents were legally target practicing on their private property.

1800- Officers responded to a disturbance on Pine Street.

1806- Officers responded to burglary on Mora Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 25

1030- Officers responded to suspicious circumstances in Heather Oaks Park.

1258- Officers responded to a civil issue on Foothill Boulevard.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

1037- Officers responded to a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

1123- Officers responded to a burglary on Myrtle Street.

1816- Officers responded to non-injury hit-and-run on Lincoln Avenue.

2050- Officers responded to a Vehicle alarm on Adele Avenue.

2242- Officers responded to a music complaint on Pine Street.

