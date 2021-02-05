Calistoga police log for Jan. 20 - 26

Wednesday, Jan. 20
1204- Officers responded to a medical on Foothill Boulevard.
1516- Officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident on Myrtle Street.
1903- Officers were flagged-down for a juvenile issue on Lake Street.
Thursday, Jan. 21
0744- Officers responded to fraud report on Berry Street.
1837- Officers responded to a large pothole on Silver Street/Foothill Boulevard.
Friday, Jan. 22
1038- Officers responded to a juvenile issue on Washington Street.
1111- Officers responded to a theft report on Mitzi Drive.
1557- Officers responded to a disturbance at Cedar Street/Myrtle Street.
1614- Officers responded to a disturbance on Filmore Street.
2107- Offices responded to a disturbance on Wappo Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 23
1005- Officers responded to dogs at large on Foothill Boulevard. Officers unable to locate dogs.
1208 -Officers responded to two dogs at large on Maggie Avenue.
1247- Officers responded to a suspicious subject on Washington Street. Male arrested for public intoxication.
1548- Officers responded to theft report on Third Street.
1618- Officers responded to shots heard near Hwy 29 and Mora Avenue. County residents were legally target practicing on their private property.
1800- Officers responded to a disturbance on Pine Street.
1806- Officers responded to burglary on Mora Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 25
1030- Officers responded to suspicious circumstances in Heather Oaks Park.
1258- Officers responded to a civil issue on Foothill Boulevard.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
1037- Officers responded to a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.
1123- Officers responded to a burglary on Myrtle Street.
1816- Officers responded to non-injury hit-and-run on Lincoln Avenue.
2050- Officers responded to a Vehicle alarm on Adele Avenue.
2242- Officers responded to a music complaint on Pine Street.
