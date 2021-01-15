Calistoga police log for Jan. 6 - 12

Wednesday, Jan. 6
1343hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at the Lincoln Avenue Bridge.
1442hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem at Garnett Creek Court.
1637hrs- Officers assisted with a traffic accident on Tubbs Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 7
0138hrs- Officers responded for a tree down blocking both lanes on Petrified Forest Road.
2214hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Foothill Boulevard. Owner was contacted.
Friday, Jan. 8
0638hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Lake Street.
0908hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Oat Hill Court.
2350hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Garnett Creek Court.
Saturday, Jan. 9
0902hrs- Officers responded for a domestic dispute on Second Street. Report to follow.
1128hrs- Officers responded for a domestic dispute on Washington Street. One male arrested for domestic violence charges and transported to the Napa County Jail.
1846hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Anna Street.
2041hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Myrtle Street.
Sunday, Jan. 10
1236hrs- Officers responded for civil issue on Washington Street.
1621hrs- Officers responded for people drinking on the sidewalk on Anna Street.
Monday, Jan. 11
1007hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run, on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
1124hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Dena Way. Dog later released to owner.
2124hrs- Officers responded for a dispute on Lincoln Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
1943hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street.
WATCH NOW: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE BARN OWL FROM SILVERADO FIRE
SEE PHOTOS FROM BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS IN NAPA COUNTY