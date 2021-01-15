 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for Jan. 6 - 12
Calistoga police log for Jan. 6 - 12

Wednesday, Jan. 6

1343hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at the Lincoln Avenue Bridge.

1442hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem at Garnett Creek Court.

1637hrs- Officers assisted with a traffic accident on Tubbs Lane.

Thursday, Jan. 7

0138hrs- Officers responded for a tree down blocking both lanes on Petrified Forest Road.

2214hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Foothill Boulevard. Owner was contacted.

Friday, Jan. 8

0638hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Lake Street.

0908hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Oat Hill Court.

2350hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Garnett Creek Court.

Saturday, Jan. 9

0902hrs- Officers responded for a domestic dispute on Second Street. Report to follow.

1128hrs- Officers responded for a domestic dispute on Washington Street. One male arrested for domestic violence charges and transported to the Napa County Jail.

1846hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Anna Street.

2041hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Myrtle Street.

Sunday, Jan. 10

1236hrs- Officers responded for civil issue on Washington Street.

1621hrs- Officers responded for people drinking on the sidewalk on Anna Street.

Monday, Jan. 11

1007hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run, on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

1124hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Dena Way. Dog later released to owner.

2124hrs- Officers responded for a dispute on Lincoln Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

1943hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street.

