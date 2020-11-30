 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for Nov. 18 - 24
Calistoga police log for Nov. 18 - 24

Wednesday, Nov. 18

1438hrs- Officers responded for theft of packages on North Oak Street.

1636hrs- Officers responded for a complaint at Pioneer Park.

1843hrs- Officers responded for a loud music compliant on Washington Street.

2053hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Centennial Circle.

2224hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Cedar Street.

Friday, Nov. 19

0941hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Wapoo Avenue. Report to follow.

Saturday, Nov. 21

2048hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated male on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 22

0150hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Lake Street.

0912hrs- Officer responded for a burglary on Champagne East. Report to follow.

1159hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Washington Street.

1959hrs- Officers responded for a road rage incident on Washington Street.

Monday, Nov. 23

0417hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Male with a weapon. Male arrested for domestic violence charges and was later booked into the Napa County Jail.

1035hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Parties counseled.

1224hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic accident on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

1954hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated male on Washington Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

1245hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.

1520hrs- Officers responded for a traffic accident on Brannan Street. Parties exchange of information.

1941hrs- Officer responded for a fight on Lincoln Avenue. All parties contacted.

1955hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Pine Street. Parties counseled.

