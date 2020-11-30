Calistoga police log for Nov. 18 - 24

Wednesday, Nov. 18
1438hrs- Officers responded for theft of packages on North Oak Street.
1636hrs- Officers responded for a complaint at Pioneer Park.
1843hrs- Officers responded for a loud music compliant on Washington Street.
2053hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Centennial Circle.
2224hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Cedar Street.
Friday, Nov. 19
0941hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Wapoo Avenue. Report to follow.
Saturday, Nov. 21
2048hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated male on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 22
0150hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Lake Street.
0912hrs- Officer responded for a burglary on Champagne East. Report to follow.
1159hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on Washington Street.
1959hrs- Officers responded for a road rage incident on Washington Street.
Monday, Nov. 23
0417hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Male with a weapon. Male arrested for domestic violence charges and was later booked into the Napa County Jail.
1035hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Parties counseled.
1224hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic accident on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
1954hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated male on Washington Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
1245hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.
1520hrs- Officers responded for a traffic accident on Brannan Street. Parties exchange of information.
1941hrs- Officer responded for a fight on Lincoln Avenue. All parties contacted.
1955hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Pine Street. Parties counseled.
