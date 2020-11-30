Calistoga police log for Nov. 18 - 24

0417hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Male with a weapon. Male arrested for domestic violence charges and was later booked into the Napa County Jail.

1035hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Parties counseled.

1224hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic accident on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

1954hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated male on Washington Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

1245hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.

1520hrs- Officers responded for a traffic accident on Brannan Street. Parties exchange of information.

1941hrs- Officer responded for a fight on Lincoln Avenue. All parties contacted.

1955hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Pine Street. Parties counseled.

