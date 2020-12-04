Calistoga police log for Nov.26 - Dec. 1

Wednesday, Nov. 26
2041hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on Grant Street.
2056hrs- Officers responded for a theft on High Street.
Friday, Nov. 27
0956hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Kortum Canyon Road.
1702hrs- Officers responded for multiple calls of fireworks on Second Street. Male fled the area and was later detained. Male was arrested for multiple warrants and battery on a police officer. He was later transported to the Napa County Jail.
1834hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.
2110hrs- Officers responded for a possible burglary on Lake Street.
Saturday, Nov. 28
1354hrs- Report of a chimney fire on N. Oak Street. Incident referred to CalFire.
1820hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Grant Street.
Sunday, Nov. 29
0929hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Spring Street.
0956hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Debbie Way. Report to follow.
1245hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Cedar Street. Report to follow.
Monday, Nov. 30
0956hrs- Officers responded for an identity theft report on Myrtle Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
0911hrs- Officers responded for a civil standby on High Rock Drive.
1400hrs- Officer responded for a disturbance on Emerald Drive.
2327hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Lake Street.
