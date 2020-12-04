 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga police log for Nov.26 - Dec. 1
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for Nov.26 - Dec. 1

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Nov. 26

2041hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on Grant Street.

2056hrs- Officers responded for a theft on High Street.

Friday, Nov. 27

0956hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Kortum Canyon Road.

1702hrs- Officers responded for multiple calls of fireworks on Second Street. Male fled the area and was later detained. Male was arrested for multiple warrants and battery on a police officer. He was later transported to the Napa County Jail.

1834hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

2110hrs- Officers responded for a possible burglary on Lake Street.

Saturday, Nov. 28

1354hrs- Report of a chimney fire on N. Oak Street. Incident referred to CalFire.

1820hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Grant Street.

Sunday, Nov. 29

0929hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Spring Street.

0956hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Debbie Way. Report to follow.

1245hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Cedar Street. Report to follow.

Monday, Nov. 30

0956hrs- Officers responded for an identity theft report on Myrtle Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

0911hrs- Officers responded for a civil standby on High Rock Drive.

1400hrs- Officer responded for a disturbance on Emerald Drive.

2327hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Lake Street.

WATCH NOW: FUN POLICE: CDC SUGGESTS LIMITING SINGING, SHOUTING AND CONSUMING ALCOHOL DURING HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

SEE NOW: PHOTOS FROM CALISTOGA THE WEEK OF NOV. 26

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News