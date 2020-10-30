Calistoga police log for Oct. 14 - 27

Wednesday, Oct. 14
0412hrs- Officers responded for a female very loud screaming and moaning on Brannan Street. Officer contacted one female, she was later transported to the hospital.
1453hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Myrtle Street.
2304hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a loud generator on Myrtle Street.
Thursday, Oct. 15
1140hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Heather Lane.
2004hrs- Officers responded for a male laying on the sidewalk on Kathy Way. Officer checked the welfare of the male.
Friday, Oct. 16
1150hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Silverado Trail.
1544hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury accident on Petrified Forest Road. Report taken.
2002hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.
2126hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Washington Street.
Saturday, Oct. 17
1102hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Fourth Street.
1215hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Matter still under investigation.
2213hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Washington Street.
2357hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.
Sunday, Oct. 18
1655hrs- Officers responded for a dog left inside a hot car on Lincoln Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 19
1830hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lake Street. Report to follow.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
0202hrs- Officers responded for a loud music compliant on Lincoln Avenue.
0231hrs- Officers responded for another loud music complaint on Myrtle Street.
1329hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
1025hrs- Officers responded to check on a male that was sleeping on Cedar Street.
1238hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 22
1050hrs- Officer out with a neighbor dispute on Grant Street.
1316hrs- Officers responded for people not wearing mask on Washington Street.
1537hrs- Officers responded for a reported runaway on Myrtle Street. Officer located the child and returned the child to her parents.
1712hrs- Officers responded for a stolen phone cell phone on Janis Way. Officer was later able to locate the property and return it to the owner.
1730hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Washington Street.
Friday, Oct. 23
1338hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of people not socially distancing and not wearing masks.
Saturday, Oct. 24
2024hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Janis Way.
2149hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a loud party and people not following social distancing on Lincoln Avenue.
2353hrs- Officers cite released a male for drug paraphernalia on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 25
1644hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Second Street.
2249hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of someone yelling and screaming on Mora Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
2205hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.
