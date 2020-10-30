 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for Oct. 14 - 27
Calistoga police log for Oct. 14 - 27

Wednesday, Oct. 14

0412hrs- Officers responded for a female very loud screaming and moaning on Brannan Street. Officer contacted one female, she was later transported to the hospital.

1453hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Myrtle Street.

2304hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a loud generator on Myrtle Street.

Thursday, Oct. 15

1140hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Heather Lane.

2004hrs- Officers responded for a male laying on the sidewalk on Kathy Way. Officer checked the welfare of the male.

Friday, Oct. 16

1150hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Silverado Trail.

1544hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury accident on Petrified Forest Road. Report taken.

2002hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.

2126hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Washington Street.

Saturday, Oct. 17

1102hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Fourth Street.

1215hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Matter still under investigation.

2213hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Washington Street.

2357hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.

Sunday, Oct. 18

1655hrs- Officers responded for a dog left inside a hot car on Lincoln Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 19

1830hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lake Street. Report to follow.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

0202hrs- Officers responded for a loud music compliant on Lincoln Avenue.

0231hrs- Officers responded for another loud music complaint on Myrtle Street.

1329hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

1025hrs- Officers responded to check on a male that was sleeping on Cedar Street.

1238hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 22

1050hrs- Officer out with a neighbor dispute on Grant Street.

1316hrs- Officers responded for people not wearing mask on Washington Street.

1537hrs- Officers responded for a reported runaway on Myrtle Street. Officer located the child and returned the child to her parents.

1712hrs- Officers responded for a stolen phone cell phone on Janis Way. Officer was later able to locate the property and return it to the owner.

1730hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Washington Street.

Friday, Oct. 23

1338hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of people not socially distancing and not wearing masks.

Saturday, Oct. 24

2024hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Janis Way.

2149hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a loud party and people not following social distancing on Lincoln Avenue.

2353hrs- Officers cite released a male for drug paraphernalia on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 25

1644hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Second Street.

2249hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of someone yelling and screaming on Mora Avenue.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 27

2205hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.

