Calistoga police log for Oct. 14 - 27

1537hrs- Officers responded for a reported runaway on Myrtle Street. Officer located the child and returned the child to her parents.

1712hrs- Officers responded for a stolen phone cell phone on Janis Way. Officer was later able to locate the property and return it to the owner.

1730hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Washington Street.

Friday, Oct. 23

1338hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of people not socially distancing and not wearing masks.

Saturday, Oct. 24

2024hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Janis Way.

2149hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of a loud party and people not following social distancing on Lincoln Avenue.

2353hrs- Officers cite released a male for drug paraphernalia on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 25

1644hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Second Street.

2249hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of someone yelling and screaming on Mora Avenue.