Calistoga police log for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 28

1227hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.

1527hrs- Officers responded for an abandon vehicle on Fair Way. Vehicle was tagged.

1747hrs- Officers responded for another abandon vehicle on Anna Street. Vehicle was also tagged.

2030hrs- Officers responded for a male and a female screaming at the Calistoga High School. Officers contacted several juveniles.

Friday, Oct. 30

1614hrs- Officers responded for a report of indecent exposure on Lincoln Avenue. Male in a Halloween costume was contacted and asked to move along.

2233hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Anna Street.

Saturday, Oct. 31

0659hrs- Officers responded for a loud construction noise complaint on Dena Way.

1114hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.

1636hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.