Calistoga police log for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 28

1227hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.

1527hrs- Officers responded for an abandon vehicle on Fair Way. Vehicle was tagged.

1747hrs- Officers responded for another abandon vehicle on Anna Street. Vehicle was also tagged.

2030hrs- Officers responded for a male and a female screaming at the Calistoga High School. Officers contacted several juveniles.

Friday, Oct. 30

1614hrs- Officers responded for a report of indecent exposure on Lincoln Avenue. Male in a Halloween costume was contacted and asked to move along.

2233hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Anna Street.

Saturday, Oct. 31

0659hrs- Officers responded for a loud construction noise complaint on Dena Way.

1114hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.

1636hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.

2210hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Cedar Street. One male arrested and cite released for a violation of probation.

2335hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Second Street.

Sunday, Nov. 1

0141hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Second Street.

1237hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on an intoxicated male sleeping at Pioneer Park. Male was contacted and asked to leave.

1617hrs- Officers responded for several people drinking on Anna Street.

Monday, Nov. 2

0856hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Lincoln Avenue.

1021hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Harley Street.

1455hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

0920hrs- Officers responded for a report of threats at the Calistoga High School. Report to follow.

1621hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Magnolia Drive.

1835hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Lake Street. Report to follow.

2336hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Myrtle Street.

