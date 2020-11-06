Calistoga police log for Oct. 28 - Nov. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 28
1227hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.
1527hrs- Officers responded for an abandon vehicle on Fair Way. Vehicle was tagged.
1747hrs- Officers responded for another abandon vehicle on Anna Street. Vehicle was also tagged.
2030hrs- Officers responded for a male and a female screaming at the Calistoga High School. Officers contacted several juveniles.
Friday, Oct. 30
1614hrs- Officers responded for a report of indecent exposure on Lincoln Avenue. Male in a Halloween costume was contacted and asked to move along.
2233hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Anna Street.
Saturday, Oct. 31
0659hrs- Officers responded for a loud construction noise complaint on Dena Way.
1114hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.
1636hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.
2210hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Cedar Street. One male arrested and cite released for a violation of probation.
2335hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Second Street.
Sunday, Nov. 1
0141hrs- Officers responded for a loud party complaint on Second Street.
1237hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on an intoxicated male sleeping at Pioneer Park. Male was contacted and asked to leave.
1617hrs- Officers responded for several people drinking on Anna Street.
Monday, Nov. 2
0856hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Lincoln Avenue.
1021hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Harley Street.
1455hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
0920hrs- Officers responded for a report of threats at the Calistoga High School. Report to follow.
1621hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Magnolia Drive.
1835hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Lake Street. Report to follow.
2336hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Myrtle Street.
