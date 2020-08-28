Calistoga police log for the week of Aug.19 - 26

Wednesday, Aug. 19
1321hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male on Lincoln Avenue.
1451hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on N. Oak Street. Report was taken.
2324hrs- Officers responded for a people trying to break into a residence on Foothill Boulevard. Caller advised of five people currently in his living room one male with a gun. Report taken.
Thursday, Aug. 20
0822hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Foothill Boulevard.
1401hrs- Officer took a missing persons report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
2041hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street. All parties contacted and counseled.
2159hrs- Officer responded for a missing juvenile report on Washington Street. Juvenile later returned home. Report taken.
Friday, Aug. 21
0954hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Foothill Boulevard.
1446hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male in a business on Lincoln Avenue. Male was contacted and asked to leave.
Saturday, Aug. 22
1803hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.
2056hrs- Officers responded for a lost dog on Lincoln Avenue. Dog was later found and returned to owner.
2209hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Washington Street.
Sunday, Aug. 23
0744hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Lake Street. Matter still under investigation.
2248hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lake Street. Report to follow.
Monday, Aug. 24
1519hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
1816hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Spring Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
1231hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious package received in the mail on Foothill Boulevard.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
0916hrs- Officers responded for a theft out of a vehicle on Franklin Street. Report to follow.
