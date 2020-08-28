 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for the week of Aug.19 - 26
Wednesday, Aug. 19

1321hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male on Lincoln Avenue.

1451hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on N. Oak Street. Report was taken.

2324hrs- Officers responded for a people trying to break into a residence on Foothill Boulevard. Caller advised of five people currently in his living room one male with a gun. Report taken.

Thursday, Aug. 20

0822hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Foothill Boulevard.

1401hrs- Officer took a missing persons report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

2041hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street. All parties contacted and counseled.

2159hrs- Officer responded for a missing juvenile report on Washington Street. Juvenile later returned home. Report taken.

Friday, Aug. 21

0954hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Foothill Boulevard.

1446hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male in a business on Lincoln Avenue. Male was contacted and asked to leave.

Saturday, Aug. 22

1803hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.

2056hrs- Officers responded for a lost dog on Lincoln Avenue. Dog was later found and returned to owner.

2209hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Washington Street.

Sunday, Aug. 23

0744hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Lake Street. Matter still under investigation.

2248hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lake Street. Report to follow.

Monday, Aug. 24

1519hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

1816hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Spring Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

1231hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious package received in the mail on Foothill Boulevard.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

0916hrs- Officers responded for a theft out of a vehicle on Franklin Street. Report to follow.

