Calistoga police log for the week of Aug.19 - 26

Wednesday, Aug. 19

1321hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male on Lincoln Avenue.

1451hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on N. Oak Street. Report was taken.

2324hrs- Officers responded for a people trying to break into a residence on Foothill Boulevard. Caller advised of five people currently in his living room one male with a gun. Report taken.

Thursday, Aug. 20

0822hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Foothill Boulevard.

1401hrs- Officer took a missing persons report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

2041hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street. All parties contacted and counseled.

2159hrs- Officer responded for a missing juvenile report on Washington Street. Juvenile later returned home. Report taken.

Friday, Aug. 21

0954hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Foothill Boulevard.

1446hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male in a business on Lincoln Avenue. Male was contacted and asked to leave.