Calistoga police log for the week of Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 26

1125hrs- Officers responded for females not wearing a mask on Lincoln Avenue. Two females contacted and were told to wear a mask.

1351hrs- Officers responded for a burglary that happened the night before on Lake Street. Matter still under investigation.

1537hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle on Brannan Street. Report taken.

2037hrs- Officers responded to the Monhoff Center for a group of juveniles playing basketball not social distancing or wearing masks.

Thursday, Aug. 27

0314hrs- Officers assisted the Napa County Sheriff’s office on a vehicle pursuit in the area of Tubbs Lane and Hwy. 29.

0822hrs- Officer responded for a pedestrian in the roadway attempting to direct traffic on Foothill Boulevard.

1311hrs- Officers responded for an illegally parked vehicle on Silverado Trail. Vehicle came back stolen out of Napa. Report to follow.

1438hrs- Officer responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Parties separated.

1521hrs- Officer took another stolen vehicle report on Silverado Trail. Report to follow.