Calistoga police log for the week of Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 26
1125hrs- Officers responded for females not wearing a mask on Lincoln Avenue. Two females contacted and were told to wear a mask.
1351hrs- Officers responded for a burglary that happened the night before on Lake Street. Matter still under investigation.
1537hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle on Brannan Street. Report taken.
2037hrs- Officers responded to the Monhoff Center for a group of juveniles playing basketball not social distancing or wearing masks.
Thursday, Aug. 27
0314hrs- Officers assisted the Napa County Sheriff’s office on a vehicle pursuit in the area of Tubbs Lane and Hwy. 29.
0822hrs- Officer responded for a pedestrian in the roadway attempting to direct traffic on Foothill Boulevard.
1311hrs- Officers responded for an illegally parked vehicle on Silverado Trail. Vehicle came back stolen out of Napa. Report to follow.
1438hrs- Officer responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Parties separated.
1521hrs- Officer took another stolen vehicle report on Silverado Trail. Report to follow.
1549hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle burglary and attempt to steal the vehicle on Silverado Trail. Report to follow.
1621hrs- Officers responded for another vehicle burglary on Silverado Trail. Report to follow.
1814hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street.
2329hrs- Officers made a traffic stop on Lake Co. Hwy. Male was arrested for a warrant.
Friday, Aug. 28
0940hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Silverado Trail. Report to follow.
1140hrs- Officers responded for a restraining order violation on Washington Street. Matter sill under investigation.
1242hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Lincoln Avenue. Male contacted and was taken to a hospital. Male said he had been kidnapped. Report to follow.
Saturday, Aug. 29
1442hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog on Foothill Boulevard.
1503hrs- Officers responded for a male at Logvy Park yelling at children.
Sunday, Aug. 30
1324hrs- Received a code enforcement complaint about roosters on Foothill Boulevard.
1713hrs- Officers responded for an intoxicated female not wearing a mask on Petrified Forest Road.
Monday, Aug. 31
0840hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Report to follow.
1946hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
2037hrs- Officers responded to the Calistoga High School for juveniles playing basketball with out masks.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
0928hrs- Officers responded for a male camping on Foothill Boulevard.
1215hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Washington Street.
1911hrs- Officers responded for a complaint about juveniles playing soccer with out masks.
1952hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Fourth Street.
2158hrs- Officers responded for people trespassing on Elm Street. Male contacted and arrested for a violation of probation. Report to follow.
Watch Now: California's new police use-of-force law, explained
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!