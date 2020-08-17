You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga police log for the week of Aug. 5 - 12
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for the week of Aug. 5 - 12

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 5

1025hrs- Report of vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and graffiti was found. Report was taken.

1515hrs- Officers responded to assist CHP on a traffic accident on Petrified Forest Road.

1556hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated males at Pioneer park.

1706hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Burgundy South. Parties contacted and counseled.

Thursday, Aug. 6

0936hrs- Officers arrested a male for multiple warrants on Stevenson Street. Male was later cited and released with a court date.

1857hrs- Officers responded for animal cruelty report on Franklin Street. Officer later determined the report was unfounded.

2218hrs- Report of 10 to 15 people gathering with no mask and not social distancing on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and all people were wearing mask and social distancing.

Friday, Aug. 7

1112hrs- Officers responded for a man down with a blanket over him at Pioneer Park. Male was sleeping.

1233hrs- Officers responded for a shoplifter on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

1936hrs- Officers responded to an assault that had occurred a week prior on Lake Street. Report to follow.

2352hrs- Officers responded for a possible domestic violence on Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene, male was down bleeding. Incident now a hit and run/vehicle vs. pedestrian. Report to follow.

Saturday, Aug. 8

0007hrs- Officers responded for a male down possibly intoxicated on Falleri Drive.

1808hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at Logvy Park.

1930hrs- Officer responded for a verbal disturbance on Myrtle Street.

1939hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud machinery on Lillie Street.

Sunday, Aug. 9

1139hrs- Officers responded for a male down on Foothill Boulevard.

Monday, Aug. 10

0559hrs- Officers responded for unwanted subject on Washington Street. Male was admonished for trespassing.

1026hrs- Officers responded for illegal dumping on Washington Street. Report to follow.

2146hrs- Officers responded for trespass on Washington Street. Male was later arrested.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

0855hrs- Officers responded for two loose dogs on Foothill Boulevard.

Watch Now: California's new police use-of-force law, explained

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News