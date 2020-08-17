Calistoga police log for the week of Aug. 5 - 12

Wednesday, Aug. 5
1025hrs- Report of vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and graffiti was found. Report was taken.
1515hrs- Officers responded to assist CHP on a traffic accident on Petrified Forest Road.
1556hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated males at Pioneer park.
1706hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Burgundy South. Parties contacted and counseled.
Thursday, Aug. 6
0936hrs- Officers arrested a male for multiple warrants on Stevenson Street. Male was later cited and released with a court date.
1857hrs- Officers responded for animal cruelty report on Franklin Street. Officer later determined the report was unfounded.
2218hrs- Report of 10 to 15 people gathering with no mask and not social distancing on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and all people were wearing mask and social distancing.
Friday, Aug. 7
1112hrs- Officers responded for a man down with a blanket over him at Pioneer Park. Male was sleeping.
1233hrs- Officers responded for a shoplifter on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
1936hrs- Officers responded to an assault that had occurred a week prior on Lake Street. Report to follow.
2352hrs- Officers responded for a possible domestic violence on Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived on scene, male was down bleeding. Incident now a hit and run/vehicle vs. pedestrian. Report to follow.
Saturday, Aug. 8
0007hrs- Officers responded for a male down possibly intoxicated on Falleri Drive.
1808hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at Logvy Park.
1930hrs- Officer responded for a verbal disturbance on Myrtle Street.
1939hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud machinery on Lillie Street.
Sunday, Aug. 9
1139hrs- Officers responded for a male down on Foothill Boulevard.
Monday, Aug. 10
0559hrs- Officers responded for unwanted subject on Washington Street. Male was admonished for trespassing.
1026hrs- Officers responded for illegal dumping on Washington Street. Report to follow.
2146hrs- Officers responded for trespass on Washington Street. Male was later arrested.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
0855hrs- Officers responded for two loose dogs on Foothill Boulevard.
