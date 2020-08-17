Calistoga police log for the week of Aug. 5 - 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 5

1025hrs- Report of vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and graffiti was found. Report was taken.

1515hrs- Officers responded to assist CHP on a traffic accident on Petrified Forest Road.

1556hrs- Officers responded for intoxicated males at Pioneer park.

1706hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Burgundy South. Parties contacted and counseled.

Thursday, Aug. 6

0936hrs- Officers arrested a male for multiple warrants on Stevenson Street. Male was later cited and released with a court date.

1857hrs- Officers responded for animal cruelty report on Franklin Street. Officer later determined the report was unfounded.

2218hrs- Report of 10 to 15 people gathering with no mask and not social distancing on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and all people were wearing mask and social distancing.

Friday, Aug. 7

1112hrs- Officers responded for a man down with a blanket over him at Pioneer Park. Male was sleeping.

1233hrs- Officers responded for a shoplifter on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.