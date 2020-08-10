Calistoga police log for the week of July 22 - 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 22

1748hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud music at a party on Spring Street.

2156hrs- Caller advised of a vehicle parked with lights on, occupied by one male for over an hour on Lake Street. Officer responded and contacted an Uber driver waiting for calls.

2253hrs- Multiple reports of fireworks around Earl and Washington Streets. Officers responded.

Thursday, July 23

2231hrs- Report of intoxicated male yelling on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.

Friday, July 24

0835hrs- Officers responded for a theft from a vehicle on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

0902hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

1702hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Petrified Forest Road.

1756hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Lincoln Avenue. Female contacted and admonished.

Saturday, July 25

0833hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Silverado Trail.