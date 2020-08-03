You have permission to edit this article.
Calistoga police log for the week of July 22-28
Wednesday, July 22

1748hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud music at a party on Spring Street.

2156hrs- Caller advised of a vehicle parked with lights on, occupied by one male for over an hour on Lake Street. Officer responded and contacted an Uber driver waiting for calls.

2253hrs- Multiple reports of fireworks around Earl and Washington Streets. Officers responded.

Thursday, July 23

2231hrs- Report of intoxicated male yelling on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.

Friday, July 24

0835hrs- Officers responded for a theft from a vehicle on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

0902hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

1702hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Petrified Forest Road.

1756hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Lincoln Avenue. Female contacted and admonished.

Saturday, July 25

0833hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Silverado Trail.

1405hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Dena Way. Report taken.

1926hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Lake Street. All parties contacted and advised no problem were only having a food fight.

2114hrs- Complaint of a loud party on View Road. Officers responded and residents will quiet down.

Sunday, July 26

0054hrs- Officers responded for a male running from security guards on a commercial property on Lincoln Avenue. Male arrested for obstruction of a public officer and receiving stolen property.

0145hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist on Foothill Boulevard.

0923hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud music on Lincoln Avenue.

1326hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

Monday, July 27

1049hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.

1107hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.

1630hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Washington Street.

2050hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

2150hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Male arrested for theft charges.

Tuesday, July 28

1307hrs- Officers responded for unwanted female at a hotel on Lincoln Avenue.

1923hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for a fight involving four people.

2131hrs- Officers responded for unwanted female at a hotel on Lincoln Avenue.

