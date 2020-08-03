Calistoga police log for the week of July 22-28

Wednesday, July 22
1748hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud music at a party on Spring Street.
2156hrs- Caller advised of a vehicle parked with lights on, occupied by one male for over an hour on Lake Street. Officer responded and contacted an Uber driver waiting for calls.
2253hrs- Multiple reports of fireworks around Earl and Washington Streets. Officers responded.
Thursday, July 23
2231hrs- Report of intoxicated male yelling on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.
Friday, July 24
0835hrs- Officers responded for a theft from a vehicle on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
0902hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
1702hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Petrified Forest Road.
1756hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Lincoln Avenue. Female contacted and admonished.
Saturday, July 25
0833hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Silverado Trail.
1405hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Dena Way. Report taken.
1926hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Lake Street. All parties contacted and advised no problem were only having a food fight.
2114hrs- Complaint of a loud party on View Road. Officers responded and residents will quiet down.
Sunday, July 26
0054hrs- Officers responded for a male running from security guards on a commercial property on Lincoln Avenue. Male arrested for obstruction of a public officer and receiving stolen property.
0145hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist on Foothill Boulevard.
0923hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of loud music on Lincoln Avenue.
1326hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
Monday, July 27
1049hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.
1107hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.
1630hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Washington Street.
2050hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.
2150hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Male arrested for theft charges.
Tuesday, July 28
1307hrs- Officers responded for unwanted female at a hotel on Lincoln Avenue.
1923hrs- Officers responded to Pioneer Park for a fight involving four people.
2131hrs- Officers responded for unwanted female at a hotel on Lincoln Avenue.
