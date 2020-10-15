 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga police log for the week of Oct. 7 - 13
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for the week of Oct. 7 - 13

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 7

0927hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blowing complaint on Washington Street.

0939hrs- Officers responded for another leaf blowing complaint at the Calistoga Elementary School.

1153hrs- Complaint of a leaf blower on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.

1446hrs- Officers responded for another leaf blowing complaint on Brannan Street.

Thursday, Oct. 8

1333hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blowing complaint on Cedar Street.

1349hrs- Officer responded for a hit and run on Petrified Forest Road. Report taken.

1600hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.

2147hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Second Street.

Friday, Oct. 9

1115hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blowing complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

1238hrs- Officers responded for another leaf blowing complaint on Harley Street.

1925hrs- Officers responded for a dog bite on Janis Way. Report taken.

1949hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Fourth Street.

2250hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Spring Street. Report to follow.

2351hrs- Officers responded for a person that had been shot with a BB gun on Second Street. Matter is still under investigation.

Saturday, Oct. 10

1124hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist with property exchange on Washington Street.

2130hrs- Officers arrested a female for violation of probation and possession of drugs on Harley Street. She was later booked into the Napa County Jail.

Monday, Oct. 12

1023hrs- Officers arrested a male for misdemeanor warrant on Denise Drive. Male was later booked into the Napa County Jail.

2055hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

1535hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Fourth Street. Owner was located.

Watch Now: Aerial video reveals scorched landscape from Glass Fire

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News