Calistoga police log for the week of Oct. 7 - 13

2250hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Spring Street. Report to follow.

2351hrs- Officers responded for a person that had been shot with a BB gun on Second Street. Matter is still under investigation.

Saturday, Oct. 10

1124hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist with property exchange on Washington Street.

2130hrs- Officers arrested a female for violation of probation and possession of drugs on Harley Street. She was later booked into the Napa County Jail.

Monday, Oct. 12

1023hrs- Officers arrested a male for misdemeanor warrant on Denise Drive. Male was later booked into the Napa County Jail.

2055hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

1535hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Fourth Street. Owner was located.

