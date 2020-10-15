Calistoga police log for the week of Oct. 7 - 13

Wednesday, Oct. 7
0927hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blowing complaint on Washington Street.
0939hrs- Officers responded for another leaf blowing complaint at the Calistoga Elementary School.
1153hrs- Complaint of a leaf blower on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.
1446hrs- Officers responded for another leaf blowing complaint on Brannan Street.
Thursday, Oct. 8
1333hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blowing complaint on Cedar Street.
1349hrs- Officer responded for a hit and run on Petrified Forest Road. Report taken.
1600hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.
2147hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Second Street.
Friday, Oct. 9
1115hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blowing complaint on Lincoln Avenue.
1238hrs- Officers responded for another leaf blowing complaint on Harley Street.
1925hrs- Officers responded for a dog bite on Janis Way. Report taken.
1949hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Fourth Street.
2250hrs- Officers responded for a fight on Spring Street. Report to follow.
2351hrs- Officers responded for a person that had been shot with a BB gun on Second Street. Matter is still under investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 10
1124hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist with property exchange on Washington Street.
2130hrs- Officers arrested a female for violation of probation and possession of drugs on Harley Street. She was later booked into the Napa County Jail.
Monday, Oct. 12
1023hrs- Officers arrested a male for misdemeanor warrant on Denise Drive. Male was later booked into the Napa County Jail.
2055hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Washington Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
1535hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Fourth Street. Owner was located.
