Calistoga police log for the week of Sept.16 - 22

Wednesday, Sept. 16
1408hrs- Officers responded for trespass of tree workers on Foothill Boulevard. Workers left the property.
1813hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Wappo Avenue. A truck was leaking gas on the street. Fire department put a substance to soak up the fuel.
1931hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on N. Oak Street. Report to follow.
Thursday, Sept. 17
0852hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism report on Grant Street.
1142hrs- Found dog taken to the Police Department found in the area of Lake Street. Dog was later picked up by owner.
1503hrs- Officers responded for a violation of a restraining order on Fair Way. Report to follow.
Friday, Sept. 18
0839hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist on Washington Street.
1039hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department found on Washington Street. Dog was later picked up by owner.
1917hrs- Officers responded for a possible Municipal Code Violation on Cedar Street.
2324hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance. Could hear a female yelling on Chablis North. Officer advised it sounded like a child did not want to go to bed.
2343hrs- Officers responded for and assault on Lincoln Avenue. Matter is still under investigation.
Saturday, Sept. 19
1218hrs- Officers responded for suspicious person circling around trees and dropped a black bag on Washington Street. Male contacted and was later cited and released for drug charges.
1939hrs- Officers responded for a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Lake Street. Report to follow.
2322hrs- Complaint received of a business with people not wearing masks on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded.
Sunday, Sept. 20
0442hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Female was arrested for domestic violence charges.
Monday, Sept. 21
1103hs- Officers responded for a neighbor problem on Burgundy North. Report to follow.
1312hrs- Officers responded for illegal dumping on Washington Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
0107hrs- Officer responded for a small fire on Foothill Boulevard.
0815hrs- Officers responded for a verbal argument with a possible paint gun involved on Mora Avenue. Officer contacted several residences and no problem was found.
