Calistoga police log for the week of Sept.16 - 22

Wednesday, Sept. 16

1408hrs- Officers responded for trespass of tree workers on Foothill Boulevard. Workers left the property.

1813hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Wappo Avenue. A truck was leaking gas on the street. Fire department put a substance to soak up the fuel.

1931hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on N. Oak Street. Report to follow.

Thursday, Sept. 17

0852hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism report on Grant Street.

1142hrs- Found dog taken to the Police Department found in the area of Lake Street. Dog was later picked up by owner.

1503hrs- Officers responded for a violation of a restraining order on Fair Way. Report to follow.

Friday, Sept. 18

0839hrs- Officers responded for a citizen assist on Washington Street.

1039hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department found on Washington Street. Dog was later picked up by owner.

1917hrs- Officers responded for a possible Municipal Code Violation on Cedar Street.