Calistoga police log for the week of Sept. 2 - 8

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 2

0709hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check of a screaming child on Fair Way. Mother and child contacted, and everyone was fine.

0841hrs- Report of a suspicious backpack on Washington Street. Officer responded and retrieved property and was later returned to owner.

1103hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious male taking pictures of a residence, possibly casing the place on Silverado Trail. Officers contacted a male and female that needed assistance with there vehicle, and they moved along.

1159hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Mora Avenue.

1333hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Parties contacted, a juvenile that did not want to do his schoolwork.

1504hrs- Officers responded for an unwanted male yelling and threatening on Silverado Trail. Male contacted and was admonished from the property.

Thursday, Sept. 3

1231hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

1955hrs- Officers assisted the Napa County Sheriffs dept on a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.