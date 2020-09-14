Calistoga police log for the week of Sept. 2 - 8

Wednesday, Sept. 2
0709hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check of a screaming child on Fair Way. Mother and child contacted, and everyone was fine.
0841hrs- Report of a suspicious backpack on Washington Street. Officer responded and retrieved property and was later returned to owner.
1103hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious male taking pictures of a residence, possibly casing the place on Silverado Trail. Officers contacted a male and female that needed assistance with there vehicle, and they moved along.
1159hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report on Mora Avenue.
1333hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Parties contacted, a juvenile that did not want to do his schoolwork.
1504hrs- Officers responded for an unwanted male yelling and threatening on Silverado Trail. Male contacted and was admonished from the property.
Thursday, Sept. 3
1231hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
1955hrs- Officers assisted the Napa County Sheriffs dept on a domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
Friday, Sept. 4
1112hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury accident on Foothill Boulevard.
Saturday, Sept. 5
1115hrs- Officers responded for a male walking into the caller’s residence on Foothill Boulevard.
1643hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Washington Street.
1922hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Fair Way.
2056hrs- Officer responded for a possible drunk driver around Foothill Boulevard. Driver was contacted and later arrested on drunk driving charges.
2352hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Fair Way.
Sunday, Sept. 6
0943hrs- Officers arrested one male on two misdemeanor warrants on Petrified Forest Road.
1140hrs- Officer responded for a theft report on Lincoln Avenue.
1835hrs- Officer responded for a theft on Lincoln Avenue. Male suspect was arrested for petty theft, criminal threats, violation of probation and obstruction of a peace officer. He was later transported to the Napa County Jail.
1928hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Mitzi Drive.
2225hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor dispute on Harley Street.
Monday, Sept. 7
1347hrs- Officers responded for burglary on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
0959hrs- Officers responded for a hazard on Cedar Street.
1417hrs- Officer responded for tree down into power lines on Grant Street.
