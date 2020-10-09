 Skip to main content
Calistoga police log for the week of Sept.30 - Oct. 6
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log for the week of Sept.30 - Oct. 6

Wednesday, Sept. 30

1431hrs- Officers responded for a public service at Foothill Boulevard. Officers were able to turn off generator.

2232hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Dena Way.

Thursday, Oct. 1

0814hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard. Female was contacted and is OK.

1008hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.

1046hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Foothill Boulevard.

1048hrs- Resident request officer turn off his generator on Foothill Boulevard. Officer was able to turn it off.

1544hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Report taken.

1939hrs- Officers responded for people with flashlights on Kortum Canyon Road. Officers contacted Cal Fire personnel that had the flashlights.

2013hrs- Officers assisted with a shed on fire on Money Lane. Fire was soon extinguished.

Friday, Oct. 2

1516hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Berry Street. Report taken.

1816hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard.

1944hrs- Officers responded for a request to turn on a generator on Kortum Canyon Road. Generator was turned on.

Saturday, Oct. 3

0853hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Petrified Forest Road.

1257hrs- Officers responded for theft of water from a fire hydrant on Greenwood Avenue. Report taken.

Sunday, Oct. 4

0923hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious male on Foothill Boulevard. Officers made contacted and advised him of sheltering in place.

2123hrs- Officers assisted with a fire flare-up that could be seen from Washington Street. Cal Fire advised.

Monday, Oct. 5

1025hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blower complaint on Centennial Circle.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

1001hrs- Officers responded for a dog bite on Washington Street. Report to follow.

1055hrs- Officers responded for a missing person report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

1647hrs- Officers responded for a complaint about using a leaf blower on Wapoo Avenue.

1651hrs- Officers responded to another complaint of someone using a leaf blower on Fair Way.

