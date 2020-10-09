Calistoga police log for the week of Sept.30 - Oct. 6

Wednesday, Sept. 30
1431hrs- Officers responded for a public service at Foothill Boulevard. Officers were able to turn off generator.
2232hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Dena Way.
Thursday, Oct. 1
0814hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard. Female was contacted and is OK.
1008hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
1046hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Foothill Boulevard.
1048hrs- Resident request officer turn off his generator on Foothill Boulevard. Officer was able to turn it off.
1544hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Report taken.
1939hrs- Officers responded for people with flashlights on Kortum Canyon Road. Officers contacted Cal Fire personnel that had the flashlights.
2013hrs- Officers assisted with a shed on fire on Money Lane. Fire was soon extinguished.
Friday, Oct. 2
1516hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Berry Street. Report taken.
1816hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Foothill Boulevard.
1944hrs- Officers responded for a request to turn on a generator on Kortum Canyon Road. Generator was turned on.
Saturday, Oct. 3
0853hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Petrified Forest Road.
1257hrs- Officers responded for theft of water from a fire hydrant on Greenwood Avenue. Report taken.
Sunday, Oct. 4
0923hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious male on Foothill Boulevard. Officers made contacted and advised him of sheltering in place.
2123hrs- Officers assisted with a fire flare-up that could be seen from Washington Street. Cal Fire advised.
Monday, Oct. 5
1025hrs- Officers responded for a leaf blower complaint on Centennial Circle.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
1001hrs- Officers responded for a dog bite on Washington Street. Report to follow.
1055hrs- Officers responded for a missing person report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
1647hrs- Officers responded for a complaint about using a leaf blower on Wapoo Avenue.
1651hrs- Officers responded to another complaint of someone using a leaf blower on Fair Way.
