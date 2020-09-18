Calistoga police log for the week of Sept. 9 - 15

Wednesday, Sept. 9
1345hrs- Officers responded for a theft out of a parked vehicle on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.
1608hrs- Officers assisted a female that left her dog inside a running vehicle on Foothill Boulevard.
1932hrs- Complaint about juveniles playing basketball without masks and not social distancing at the Monoff Teen Center. Officer responded juveniles are now wearing masks and will be socially distancing.
Thursday, Sept. 10
0240hrs- Officers responded for possible prowler or a racoon on the back porch on Mora Avenue.
0857hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious vehicle left with the engine running for the past two hours on Petrified Forest Road.
1410hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Champagne West.
2005hrs- Officers responded for a speeding vehicles and loud noises on Lincoln Avenue. Drivers contacted.
Friday, Sept. 11
0735hrs- Officers responded for a landlord/ tenant issue on Washington Street.
1327hrs- Officers responded for unwanted subject not wearing a mask on Lincoln Avenue.
2022hrs- Officers responded for an assault on Pine Street. Matter is still under investigation.
2106hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Pine Street. Report to follow.
2135hrs- Complaint of a bar open for service on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded.
Saturday, Sept. 12
1810hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vs. a fire hydrant on Myrtle Street. Driver was later cited and released for drunk driving and violation of probation.
1925hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Lake Street.
1949hrs- Officers responded for a verbal disturbance at Pioneer Park.
2145hrs- Loud music complaint on Lake Street. Officers responded.
Sunday, Sept. 13
0855hrs- Officer responded for construction complaint on Foothill Boulevard.
2032hrs- Officers responded for a female screaming possibly being assaulted at the Calistoga Little League Field.
2107hrs- Officers responded for a male and a female arguing. The male hitting the female’s car on Wapoo Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 14
0847hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on N. Oak Street. Report to follow.
1022hrs- Officers responded for suspicious couple on Brannan Street. Officers arrested one male for two misdemeanor warrants.
1610hrs- Officer responded for a rooster on Foothill Boulevard. Officer after some investigating found the rooster and the owner in violation of the Calistoga Municiple Code 6.06.020 which prohibits roosters in the city limits. Rooster will be gone by morning.
2157hrs- Complaint of juveniles playing soccer without masks on Grant Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
0841hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle vandalism on Spring Street.
1512hrs- Officers responded for a customer refusing to leave a business and wear a mask on Lincoln Avenue.
1655hrs- Report of roosters on Myrtle Street. Officers responded and no roosters were located.
1658hrs- Another report of roosters on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded and no roosters located.
