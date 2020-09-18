Calistoga police log for the week of Sept. 9 - 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 9

1345hrs- Officers responded for a theft out of a parked vehicle on Lincoln Avenue. Report taken.

1608hrs- Officers assisted a female that left her dog inside a running vehicle on Foothill Boulevard.

1932hrs- Complaint about juveniles playing basketball without masks and not social distancing at the Monoff Teen Center. Officer responded juveniles are now wearing masks and will be socially distancing.

Thursday, Sept. 10

0240hrs- Officers responded for possible prowler or a racoon on the back porch on Mora Avenue.

0857hrs- Officers responded for a suspicious vehicle left with the engine running for the past two hours on Petrified Forest Road.

1410hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on Champagne West.

2005hrs- Officers responded for a speeding vehicles and loud noises on Lincoln Avenue. Drivers contacted.

Friday, Sept. 11

0735hrs- Officers responded for a landlord/ tenant issue on Washington Street.

1327hrs- Officers responded for unwanted subject not wearing a mask on Lincoln Avenue.