Calistoga police log the week of April 15 - 22

Wednesday, April 15
0029hrs- Officers on scene of a parking violation in the area of Mitzi Drive and Janis Way. Vehicle cited.
0427hrs- Report of a hit and run on Hwy 29. Officer responded to the area and incident was referred to CHP.
0949hrs- Officers responded for 911 call about and unknown problem on Pine Street. Officers contacted two people about a verbal altercation. They were counseled.
1213hrs- Caller reported two intoxicated males on the Lincoln Avenue bridge. Officers contacted the intoxicated males and were counseled, will be waiting for the bus.
1216hrs- Loud music complaint in the area of Second Street and Washington Street. Officers responded, quite on arrival.
1446hrs- Report of a Physical fight involving two males on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Officers responded and located two individuals, the same ones from prior call.
1504hrs- Officers responded for a restraining order violation on Washington Street. The matter is still under investigation.
1632hrs- Officers assisted Medical with an intoxicated male on Lincoln Avenue. He was later arrested.
1743hrs- Officers responded to check the welfare of elderly female in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
Thursday, April 16
0948hrs- Report of abandon vehicle on Third Street.
1512hrs- Officers responded for a welfare check on a child screaming on Fair Way. Child was located and was okay.
1627hrs- Reports of peoples not following social distancing at Logvy Park. People were counseled.
1651hrs- Officers responded for possibly hazardous material sprayed on a door on Pine Street. Juveniles contacted, nothing hazardous.
2000hrs- Reports of juveniles not following social distancing orders on Elm Street. Officers contacted the juveniles and parents were called.
Friday, April 17
1130hrs- Officers assisted with a maintain the peace on Champagne North.
1805hrs- Officers responded for a report of fraud on Washington Street. Report to follow.
2125hrs- Report of juveniles not following the social distancing rules on Lake Street. Juveniles were contacted and went home.
Saturday, April 18
0000hrs- Officers responded for an intoxicated male with a gun attempting to fight another male in the 2000 block of Lake County Hwy. Male was arrested and taken to the Napa County Jail.
0036hrs- Barking dog complaint on Fourth Street.
1232hrs- Report of speeding vehicles on Washington Street. Officers responded and conducted an area check.
1250hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard on Greenwood Avenue.
2243hrs- Caller reports of female yelling and arguing on Emerald Drive. Officers responded and contacted a mother and daughter that were playing outside.
Sunday, April 19
1033hrs- Officers responded for a commercial alarm on Washington Street. Employee error.
1059hrs- Officers responded for a possible drunk driver Hwy 29.
1457hrs- Officers responded for a Domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard. Parties were contacted and separated. Verbal altercation.
1717hrs- Report of people not following social distancing on Lincoln Avenue. Parties were all counseled.
Monday, April 20
0646hrs- Officers responded for a male yelling at other people on Lincoln Avenue.
0824hrs- Report of people not following social distancing rules on Cedar Street.
1821hrs- Officers responded for unwanted male at a business on Lincoln Avenue.
2018hrs- Report of juveniles not following social distancing rules at the Calistoga High School.
Tuesday, April 21
1847hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Washington Street.
