Calistoga police log the week of April 15 - 22

Wednesday, April 15

0029hrs- Officers on scene of a parking violation in the area of Mitzi Drive and Janis Way. Vehicle cited.

0427hrs- Report of a hit and run on Hwy 29. Officer responded to the area and incident was referred to CHP.

0949hrs- Officers responded for 911 call about and unknown problem on Pine Street. Officers contacted two people about a verbal altercation. They were counseled.

1213hrs- Caller reported two intoxicated males on the Lincoln Avenue bridge. Officers contacted the intoxicated males and were counseled, will be waiting for the bus.

1216hrs- Loud music complaint in the area of Second Street and Washington Street. Officers responded, quite on arrival.

1446hrs- Report of a Physical fight involving two males on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Officers responded and located two individuals, the same ones from prior call.

1504hrs- Officers responded for a restraining order violation on Washington Street. The matter is still under investigation.

1632hrs- Officers assisted Medical with an intoxicated male on Lincoln Avenue. He was later arrested.