Calistoga police log the week of April 22 - 29
Calistoga police log the week of April 22 - 29

Wednesday, April 22

0829hrs- Officer responded for a lost dog on Lincoln Avenue. Dog was returned safe and sound to owner.

1423hrs- Caller report of vandalism to the Calistoga Laundromat. Officer responded and a report was taken.

1522hrs- Report of vandalism to a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded and car owner was contacted.

1718hrs- Report of trespass on 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. Two people set camp on the property. Officer responded, people contacted and will be moving along.

1843hrs- Officers responded for a report of an assault on Wisteria Drive. Parties involved were counseled.

2027hrs- Muni Code violation at Pioneer Park. Officer responded.

2040hrs- Reports of people selling door to door in the area of Brannan Street, not sheltering in place. Officer checked the area.

2222hrs- Caller report of trespass on Cedar Street, former tenant. Officer responded and one person contacted and admonished for trespassing.

Thursday, April 23

0012hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Fourth Street. One male arrested for domestic violence charges.

1159hrs- Officer advised of social distancing at Pioneer Park.

1520hrs- Report of male with a whip on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Officer responded and male was contacted.

1902hrs- Officer responded for a intoxicated male threatening to hurt himself on Lake Street. Officers arrested on male and was put on a psychiatric hold.

Friday, April 24

1122hrs- Officers responded for a drunk driver on Lincoln Avenue.

1246hrs- Officer assisted an outside agency with a disturbance on Tubbs Lane.

1925hrs- Caller advise of 15-20 people at the Calistoga High School not obeying social distancing. Officer contacted people and will be leaving.

1957hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Harley Street.

2020hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Michael Way.

2118hrs- Report of a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street many times 400 block of Silverado Trail. Officer responded and checked the area.

Saturday, April 25

1244hrs- Reports of business not obeying the social distancing order on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and no violation found. Business is following social distancing order.

1603hrs- Officers responded for a male with a knife on N. Oak St. One male was arrested for two felony charges.

2107hrs- Officer responded for a disturbance of people yelling on Washington Street. Multiple people contacted, advised of the complaint and turned down music.

Sunday, April 26

1815hrs- Officer responded for a verbal disturbance on Heather Lane.

1947hrs- Report of a theft on Washington St. Officer responded and matter is still under investigation.

1953hrs- Complaint of people not following social distancing order on Wisteria Drive. Officers responded to check the area.

2053hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor disturbance on Wisteria Drive. All parties contacted and counseled.

Monday, April 27

1346hrs- Officer responded for a drunk driver at Brannan Street and Silverado Trail. Officer out with vehicle and negative drunk driver.

1538hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.

1549hrs- Officers responded for an injury accident. Vehicle vs. pedestrian on Myrtle Street. Report to follow.

Tuesday, April 28

1014hrs- Officer responded for a lost dog at Rancho De Calistoga. Dog was returned safe and sound to his owner.

1613hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run no injuries on Berry Street. Report to follow.

1818hrs- Officers responded for a lost or stolen cat on Washington Street. Officer still investigation.

1907hrs- Officers responded for a report of threats on Washington Street.

2210hrs- Report of several people drinking inside a vehicle on Washington Street. Officers responded no one in the vehicle.

