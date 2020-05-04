Calistoga police log the week of April 22 - 29

1520hrs- Report of male with a whip on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Officer responded and male was contacted.

1902hrs- Officer responded for a intoxicated male threatening to hurt himself on Lake Street. Officers arrested on male and was put on a psychiatric hold.

Friday, April 24

1122hrs- Officers responded for a drunk driver on Lincoln Avenue.

1246hrs- Officer assisted an outside agency with a disturbance on Tubbs Lane.

1925hrs- Caller advise of 15-20 people at the Calistoga High School not obeying social distancing. Officer contacted people and will be leaving.

1957hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Harley Street.

2020hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Michael Way.

2118hrs- Report of a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street many times 400 block of Silverado Trail. Officer responded and checked the area.

Saturday, April 25

1244hrs- Reports of business not obeying the social distancing order on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and no violation found. Business is following social distancing order.