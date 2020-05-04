Calistoga police log the week of April 22 - 29

Wednesday, April 22
0829hrs- Officer responded for a lost dog on Lincoln Avenue. Dog was returned safe and sound to owner.
1423hrs- Caller report of vandalism to the Calistoga Laundromat. Officer responded and a report was taken.
1522hrs- Report of vandalism to a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded and car owner was contacted.
1718hrs- Report of trespass on 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. Two people set camp on the property. Officer responded, people contacted and will be moving along.
1843hrs- Officers responded for a report of an assault on Wisteria Drive. Parties involved were counseled.
2027hrs- Muni Code violation at Pioneer Park. Officer responded.
2040hrs- Reports of people selling door to door in the area of Brannan Street, not sheltering in place. Officer checked the area.
2222hrs- Caller report of trespass on Cedar Street, former tenant. Officer responded and one person contacted and admonished for trespassing.
Thursday, April 23
0012hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Fourth Street. One male arrested for domestic violence charges.
1159hrs- Officer advised of social distancing at Pioneer Park.
1520hrs- Report of male with a whip on the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Officer responded and male was contacted.
1902hrs- Officer responded for a intoxicated male threatening to hurt himself on Lake Street. Officers arrested on male and was put on a psychiatric hold.
Friday, April 24
1122hrs- Officers responded for a drunk driver on Lincoln Avenue.
1246hrs- Officer assisted an outside agency with a disturbance on Tubbs Lane.
1925hrs- Caller advise of 15-20 people at the Calistoga High School not obeying social distancing. Officer contacted people and will be leaving.
1957hrs- Officers responded for a barking dog complaint on Harley Street.
2020hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Michael Way.
2118hrs- Report of a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street many times 400 block of Silverado Trail. Officer responded and checked the area.
Saturday, April 25
1244hrs- Reports of business not obeying the social distancing order on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and no violation found. Business is following social distancing order.
1603hrs- Officers responded for a male with a knife on N. Oak St. One male was arrested for two felony charges.
2107hrs- Officer responded for a disturbance of people yelling on Washington Street. Multiple people contacted, advised of the complaint and turned down music.
Sunday, April 26
1815hrs- Officer responded for a verbal disturbance on Heather Lane.
1947hrs- Report of a theft on Washington St. Officer responded and matter is still under investigation.
1953hrs- Complaint of people not following social distancing order on Wisteria Drive. Officers responded to check the area.
2053hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor disturbance on Wisteria Drive. All parties contacted and counseled.
Monday, April 27
1346hrs- Officer responded for a drunk driver at Brannan Street and Silverado Trail. Officer out with vehicle and negative drunk driver.
1538hrs- Officers responded for a civil problem on Washington Street.
1549hrs- Officers responded for an injury accident. Vehicle vs. pedestrian on Myrtle Street. Report to follow.
Tuesday, April 28
1014hrs- Officer responded for a lost dog at Rancho De Calistoga. Dog was returned safe and sound to his owner.
1613hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run no injuries on Berry Street. Report to follow.
1818hrs- Officers responded for a lost or stolen cat on Washington Street. Officer still investigation.
1907hrs- Officers responded for a report of threats on Washington Street.
2210hrs- Report of several people drinking inside a vehicle on Washington Street. Officers responded no one in the vehicle.
