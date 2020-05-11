Calistoga police log the week of April 29 - May 6

1034hrs- Report of a possible domestic on Second Street. Officer responded both parties contacted and counseled.

1259hrs- Officers responded for a male disturbing the peace on Washington Street.

1346hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism to a vehicle on Washington Street. Report was taken.

1919hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of very loud music on Washington Street.

2024hrs- Officers responded for suspicious people walking around on private property on Silverado Trail. Male and female contacted and were moving along.

Sunday, May 3

0115hrs- Report of a missing person on Myrtle Street. Officer responded and person was later found and returned home.

0925hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard Silverado Trail. Hazard was removed.

1018hrs- Officer responded for speeding vehicles in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

2146hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Wappo Avenue.

Monday, May 4

0208hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Mora Avenue.