Calistoga police log the week of April 29 - May 6

Wednesday, April 29
1856hrs- Caller advised of a neighbor dispute on Claret.
1929hrs- Officers on scene with an unresponsive male on Foothill Boulevard. Male was ok and heading out of town.
2117hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street. Music was turned off.
Thursday, April 30
1030hrs- Officers out with a lost dog. Dog owner was found, and dog was returned safe and sound.
1812hrs- Report of a male acting erratic yelling at vehicles on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and male was admonished for trespassing.
Friday, May 1
1152hrs- Officers responded for a male yelling and exposing himself on Lincoln Avenue.
1409hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.
2019hrs- Caller reported a vehicle circling private property on Silverado Trail. Officer responded and male was contacted no issue.
2348hrs- Officers responded for a loud noise disturbance on Denise Drive.
Saturday, May 2
0904hrs- Found dog on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded dog picked up and dog owner was located.
1034hrs- Report of a possible domestic on Second Street. Officer responded both parties contacted and counseled.
1259hrs- Officers responded for a male disturbing the peace on Washington Street.
1346hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism to a vehicle on Washington Street. Report was taken.
1919hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of very loud music on Washington Street.
2024hrs- Officers responded for suspicious people walking around on private property on Silverado Trail. Male and female contacted and were moving along.
Sunday, May 3
0115hrs- Report of a missing person on Myrtle Street. Officer responded and person was later found and returned home.
0925hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard Silverado Trail. Hazard was removed.
1018hrs- Officer responded for speeding vehicles in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
2146hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Wappo Avenue.
Monday, May 4
0208hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Mora Avenue.
1039hrs- Officers responded for a male down at the Little League Filed. Male contacted he was sleeping also admonished.
1553hrs- Report of business open and ignoring the stay in place order on Second Street.
Tuesday, May 5
1235hrs- Officers responded for a residential burglary on Brannan Street. Matter is still under investigation.
2238hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Mitzi Drive.
