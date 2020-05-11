Calistoga police log the week of April 29 - May 6
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log the week of April 29 - May 6

Wednesday, April 29

1856hrs- Caller advised of a neighbor dispute on Claret.

1929hrs- Officers on scene with an unresponsive male on Foothill Boulevard. Male was ok and heading out of town.

2117hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street. Music was turned off.

Thursday, April 30

1030hrs- Officers out with a lost dog. Dog owner was found, and dog was returned safe and sound.

1812hrs- Report of a male acting erratic yelling at vehicles on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and male was admonished for trespassing.

Friday, May 1

1152hrs- Officers responded for a male yelling and exposing himself on Lincoln Avenue.

1409hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Pine Street.

2019hrs- Caller reported a vehicle circling private property on Silverado Trail. Officer responded and male was contacted no issue.

2348hrs- Officers responded for a loud noise disturbance on Denise Drive.

Saturday, May 2

0904hrs- Found dog on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded dog picked up and dog owner was located.

1034hrs- Report of a possible domestic on Second Street. Officer responded both parties contacted and counseled.

1259hrs- Officers responded for a male disturbing the peace on Washington Street.

1346hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism to a vehicle on Washington Street. Report was taken.

1919hrs- Officers responded for a complaint of very loud music on Washington Street.

2024hrs- Officers responded for suspicious people walking around on private property on Silverado Trail. Male and female contacted and were moving along.

Sunday, May 3

0115hrs- Report of a missing person on Myrtle Street. Officer responded and person was later found and returned home.

0925hrs- Officers responded for a traffic hazard Silverado Trail. Hazard was removed.

1018hrs- Officer responded for speeding vehicles in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

2146hrs- Officers responded for a trespass on Wappo Avenue.

Monday, May 4

0208hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Mora Avenue.

1039hrs- Officers responded for a male down at the Little League Filed. Male contacted he was sleeping also admonished.

1553hrs- Report of business open and ignoring the stay in place order on Second Street.

Tuesday, May 5

1235hrs- Officers responded for a residential burglary on Brannan Street. Matter is still under investigation.

2238hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Mitzi Drive.

