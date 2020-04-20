Calistoga police log the week of April 7 - 14

0840 - Report of illegally parked vehicle blocking a driveway on Lake Street. Officers responded and vehicle was moved.

0910 - Report of abandon vehicle on Mitzi Drive. Vehicle was tagged.

1323 - Theft of a wallet out of a vehicle on View Road. Officers responded and report was taken.

1502 - Report of an abandoned vehicle on Emerald Drive. Vehicle was tagged.

1519 - Officers responded for injury accident in the area of Silverado Trail and Clover Flat Road.

1557 - Report of loud music on Pine Street.

1822 - Multiple reports of vehicles racing in the area of Washington Street and Eddy Street. Officers contacted several drivers and verbal warnings were given.

2030 - Officers responded for a theft from a vehicle on Emerald Street. Vehicle was rummaged, nothing taken.

Friday, April 10

0848 - Caller advised her vehicle was rummaged through last night on Arch Way. Nothing taken and request more patrol checks.

1035 - Another Caller vehicle was broken into on Arch Way. Items were taken, declined a report. Also requesting more patrol checks.