Calistoga police log the week of April 7 - 14

Tuesday, April 7
0957 – Officers responded for theft of supplies on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
1023 - Received a 911 hang-up call 1300 block of Berry Street. Officers responded. After checking the area, no emergency was found.
1918 – Report of people congregating at the Fairgrounds property.
Wednesday, April 8
0200 - Report of a suspicious person inside a vehicle on Petrified Forest Road. Officers responded. Male was waiting for his daughter. Officers advised male that he should not be out unless for essential reasons due to COVID-19.
1227- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle on Washington St. Report was taken.
1535 - Report of loud music on Pine Street. Music was turned down.
1644 - Report of kids riding skateboards at the Calistoga Elementary School.
1805 - Officers responded for a possible drunk driver in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
2243 - Residential alarm sounding on Champagne East.
Thursday, April 9
0816 - Report of illegally parked vehicle on Brannan Street. Officers responded and vehicle was moved.
0840 - Report of illegally parked vehicle blocking a driveway on Lake Street. Officers responded and vehicle was moved.
0910 - Report of abandon vehicle on Mitzi Drive. Vehicle was tagged.
1323 - Theft of a wallet out of a vehicle on View Road. Officers responded and report was taken.
1502 - Report of an abandoned vehicle on Emerald Drive. Vehicle was tagged.
1519 - Officers responded for injury accident in the area of Silverado Trail and Clover Flat Road.
1557 - Report of loud music on Pine Street.
1822 - Multiple reports of vehicles racing in the area of Washington Street and Eddy Street. Officers contacted several drivers and verbal warnings were given.
2030 - Officers responded for a theft from a vehicle on Emerald Street. Vehicle was rummaged, nothing taken.
Friday, April 10
0848 - Caller advised her vehicle was rummaged through last night on Arch Way. Nothing taken and request more patrol checks.
1035 - Another Caller vehicle was broken into on Arch Way. Items were taken, declined a report. Also requesting more patrol checks.
1917 - Report of suspicious vehicle at a closed business on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded.
2312 - Caller advised of suspicious vehicle with its trunk open on Lincoln Avenue. Officer responded and contacted two subjects who were camping and were advised of the Camping Ordinance.
Saturday, April 11
0906 - Officers out with a loose dog in the area of Mitzi Drive and Debbie Way. Dog owner was located.
1505 - Officers arrested and cited one male with a warrant in the area on Berry Street and Myrtle Street.
Monday, April 13
1339 - Report of social gathering at Pioneer park. People were advised to follow social distancing orders.
1505 - Reports of a drunk driver in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road.
1933 - Officers responded for a disturbance on Washington Street. One male arrested for domestic violence charges.
Tuesday, April 14
0049 - Officers responded for a traffic hazard. Expansion board in the roadway. Officer moved it off the roadway.
0122 - Caller advised of noise complaint, possibly a fight on Washington Street. Officers responded.
1651 - Officers responded for a drunk driver on Hwy 29.
1950 - Officers contacted several juveniles at Logy Park. They were advised of the shelter-in-place order.
