Saturday, April 27
2:32 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1600 block of Lake Street. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
5:07 a.m.: A citizen reported a possible missing person in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded and quickly located the subject, who had simply gone back to their hotel room.
12:23 p.m.: Citizens reported a hot dog in a vehicle on Washington Street near Berry Street. Officers located the vehicle and confirmed the dog was not in distress.
12:39 p.m.: Citizens found a purse in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department. The owner was located and retrieved the purse a short time later.
2:39 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers confirmed there were no injuries and assisted with the exchange of information.
Sunday, April 28
10:54 p.m.: Officers responded to a subject sleeping on a bench in the 1200 block of Cedar Street. The subject was contacted and advised of the City Ordinance against camping in the City Limits.
Monday, April 29
12:18 a.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The subject was located, evaluated and released to family members.
9: 21 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 1200 block of Washington Street. Officers documented the vandalism and a report was taken.
3:51 p.m.: Officers responded to an injury accident in the 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard. Officers assisted in clearing the roadway and a report was taken.
Tuesday, April 30
7:32 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the Chateau Calistoga Mobile Home Park. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
11:51 a.m.: Officers responded to an open door in the 700 block of Washington Street. Officers located the open door, confirmed nothing had been removed and secured the door.
11:54 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
Wednesday, May 1
9:30 a.m.: A report was taken for vandalism at the Berry Street Bridge.
9:05 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of possible intoxicated subject at the Calistoga Elementary School. A subject was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
10:34 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the subject and determined the subject had three outstanding warrants. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Napa County Department of Corrections.
Thursday, May 2
4:03 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1400 block of Foothill Boulevard. Officers contacted the involved parties and a report was taken.
5:44 p.m.: Citizens found a wallet at Riverlea Square and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
11:34 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. A large group was contacted, advised of the complaint and agreed to go to bed for the rest of the evening.
Friday, May 3
10:07 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the area of North Oak Street near Adele Street. The vehicle was located and tagged for possible abandonment.
10: 29 a.m.: Citizens found a bicycle in the 1400 block of Fourth Street and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
4:32 a.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the area of Rosedale Road near Silverado Trail. The vehicles were located and moved by the registered owners.
11:42 a.m.: Officers responded to assist Napa County Sheriff Deputies on Foothill Boulevard near Cedar Street. Officers remained on scene until Deputies were clear of their traffic stop.