Saturday, April 6
11:46 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of North Oak St. Officers contacted two subjects involved in a verbal dispute over a civil matter. No report was taken.
1:58 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of a subject refusing to leave the Calistoga Springs MHP. Officers located the subject, advised them of the complaint and the subject left the area.
Sunday, April 7
4:10 a.m.: Officers responded to assist Napa County Probation in the 1200 block of Foothill Blvd. The subject was located, arrested on suspicion of a probation violation and transported to NCDC.
8:10 a.m.: Officers responded to a water leak in the 1400 block of Cedar St. Officers located the leak and requested Public Works respond to repair the leak.
3:55 p.m.: A loose dog was brought into the Calistoga Police Department. The family was located and responded a short time later to retrieve the dog.
4:48 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a possible assault in the 700 block of Silverado Trail. The victim claimed they were assaulted by the husband of a co-worker. Officers are investigating the complaint.
Monday, April 8
1:23 a.m..: Officers responded to assist Napa County Sheriff Deputies with a traffic stop on Brannan St near Silverado Trail. Officers remained on scene until Deputies cleared the traffic stop.
4:54 p.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint on Myrtle St near Hazel St. The vehicle was located, marked for possible abandonment and referred to vehicle abatement.
Tuesday, April 9
1:20 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver on Tubbs Ln near Highway 128. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was not intoxicated. A citation was issued for 4454(A) and 27151 of the California Vehicle Code.
2:51 p.m.: Officers responded to a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers located the subject and determined the subject was simply waiting for a family member to arrive.
5:11 p.m.: A found dog was brought into the Calistoga Police Department. Dispatchers recognized the dog from earlier in the week and contacted family members.
Wednesday, April 10
9:09 a.m.: Officers responded to assist California Highway Patrol in the area of Petrified Forest Rd and Mountain Home Ranch Rd. A vehicle was blocking a lane of traffic. Officers remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
10:15 p.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers located a vehicle stopped in the 900 block of Petrified Forest Rd. Officers assisted in changing a flat tire and cleared the roadway.
Thursday, April 11
2:35 a.m.: Officers responded to assist Lake County Sheriff Deputies involved in a pursuit on Highway 29 near Tubbs Ln. Officers assisted until the vehicle was stopped near Deer Park Ave.
10:49 a.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report at Logvy Park. Additional graffiti was reported at Fireman’s Park, Pioneer Park and the Community Center. Officers are investigating.
6:39 p.m.: A loose dog was found and brought into the Calistoga Police Department. Unfortunately, the family could not be located and the chihuahua was picked up by Animal Services.
Friday, April 12
8:06 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of vandalism on the Berry St Bridge.
12:23 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible abduction in the 1300 block of Berry St. Officers responded and the suspect vehicle was located. After an investigation, one subject was arrested on suspicion of 207(A) of the Penal Code and transported to NCDC.
6:51 p.m.: Fire and Officers responded to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Lincoln Ave. The fire was contained by Calistoga Fire Department and Officers cleared the scene.