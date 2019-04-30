Saturday, April 20
12:19 a.m.: Citizens reported two intoxicated subjects in the 1800 block of Foothill Boulevard. Officers located the subjects and assisted in getting the subjects home.
2:45 p.m.: Citizens found a pair of sunglasses at the Calistoga Farmer’s Market and brought them into the Calistoga Police Department for safe keeping.
4:23 p.m.: Citizens found a brown wallet on Lincoln Avenue near Washington Street and brought the wallet into the Calistoga Police Department for safe keeping.
10:25 a.m.: Citizens reported a loud party in the 1900 block of Fairway. Officers contacted the residents and the party was shut down.
Sunday, April 21
2:59 a.m.: Citizens reported a loud party in the 1600 block of North Oak. Officers contacted the residents and the party was shut down.
5:13 p.m.: Citizens reported a hot dog in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the car and confirmed the dog was not in distress.
10:07 p.m.: Officers responded to check the welfare of a resident in the 2100 block of Table Rock Court. Officers contacted the resident and determined there was problem.
10:20 p.m.: Citizens reported an unclothed subject on Greenwood Avenue. Officers located the subject, who was still unclothed, and determined the subject had been “dared” to streak down the street by a friend.
11:46 p.m.: Citizens reported two subjects arguing in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the subjects. One subject had chosen a public place for a “break-up” hoping to avoid creating a scene. That didn’t work out as they had hoped.
Monday, April 22
6:07 p.m.: Citizens found a bicycle near the Train Depot and brought it to the Calistoga Police Department for safe keeping.
7:25 p.m.: Citizens reported two subjects possibly smoking marijuana on Washington Street near Lincoln Avenue. The subjects left the area prior to officers arrival.
Tuesday, April 23
6:56 p.m.: Citizens reported a hot dog in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the owners of the dog and had them remove the dog from the vehicle.
9:14 p.m.: Citizens reported a disturbance in the Pioneer Park. Officers located three subjects in the park. The subjects were cited for violation of Calistoga Municipal Code 12.24.020. All citizens are reminded that city parks are closed an hour after sunset and do not reopen until 7 a.m.
Wednesday, April 24
10:31 a.m.: Officers responded to check the welfare of a resident in the Chateau Calistoga MHP. Family members were concerned and had not heard from the subject. Officers contacted the subject, confirmed they were in good health and advised the family members.
10:19 p.m.: Citizens reported a chihuahua running loose in the area of Lake Street and Adele Avenue. (This chihuahua is a frequent flyer at Calistoga Police Department!) The chihuahua was able to get back home before officers arrived.
Thursday, April 25
11:01 a.m.: Officers responded to assist California Highway Patrol with a possible hit and run accident on Highway 128 near Tubbs Lane. Officers located the suspect vehicle and remained on scene until CHP arrived.
7:08 p.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint on Wapoo Avenue. The vehicle was located and issued a citation for parking on a sidewalk, in violation of California Vehicle Code 22500(F).
Friday, April 26
1:52 p.m.: Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 1400 block of North Oak Street. The vehicle was located and tagged for possible abandonment.
8:15 p.m.: Citizens reported an intoxicated subject in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the subject and determined the subject was not intoxicated enough to take into custody under California Penal Code 647(f), which covers drunk in public.