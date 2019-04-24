Saturday, April 13
7:19 a.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1500 block of Lake St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
Sunday, April 14
12:37 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Foothill Blvd. Several subjects were helping a disoriented pedestrian. Officers assisted in finding help for the pedestrian.
2:22 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a hot dog on Lincoln Ave near Cedar St. Officers found the vehicle and confirmed the dog was not in distress.
2:51 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located a subject that had been drinking and assisted in getting the subject to their hotel.
Monday, April 15
9:17 a.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report on the Berry St Bridge. Officers took a report and are investigating.
9:22 a.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1400 block of North Oak St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
7:37 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Lake St. Citizens reported several juveniles causing a disturbance. The juveniles left prior to Officers arrival.
Tuesday, April 16
8:22 a.m.: Officers responded to assist a citizen on the Lincoln Ave bridge. The citizen dropped a phone off the bridge. Officers recovered the phone from the creek area.
Wednesday, April 17
8:48 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers located a confused subject and assisted in transported the subject to a local hospital.
Thursday, April 18
9:56 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the Chateau Calistoga MHP. The involved party was located, evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
10:06 p.m.: Officers responded to a reckless driver in the area of Washington St and Eddy St. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.
Friday, April 19
10:32 p.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject on First St near Washington St. Officers located the subject and transported the subject to his residence.
11:23: p.m.: Officers responded to assist CHP with a hazard on Hwy 29 near Old Lawley Toll Rd. A motorhome was stalled in the northbound lane and blocking traffic. Officers assisted in moving the vehicle out of the roadway.