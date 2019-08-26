Saturday, Aug. 17
2:57 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of North Oak St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
7:06 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of North Oak St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
7:09 a.m.; Officers responded to a possible vandalism in the 1500 block of Washington St. Officers located a vehicle with four flat tires. The owner stated there was no crime, just bad luck.
11:24 a.m.: Officers responded to a code violation on Denise Drive near Dena Way. Officers admonished the subject for working on a vehicle in the street, in violation of Calistoga Municipal Codes.
11:25 a.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1800 block of Michael Way. Officers took a report and are investigating.
Sunday, Aug. 18
7:39 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of North Oak St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
6:44 p.m.: Officers responded to a hot dog in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located the dog, who did not appear to be in distress, and advised the owner of the concern.
Monday, Aug. 19
11:03 a.m.: A local business reported a scam phone call from a subject that claimed to be a Calistoga Police Officer. The suspect provided a fake badge number and asked questions specific to how the business managed their daily receipts. Calistoga Police Department will never call any business and ask how they manage their daily receipts. Calistoga Police Department does not employ anyone named Brian Stevens. Citizens are cautioned against providing any sensitive information over the phone.
5:03 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of Lake St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
5:58 p.m.: Officers responded to a vehicle accident on Washington Street near Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report and assisted in clearing the roadway.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
12:48 a.m.: Officers responded to assist Napa County Sheriff Deputies in the 100 block of Petrified Forest Rd. Officers remained on scene until Deputies completed their traffic stop.
8:06 p.m.: Officers responded to a found dog in the 900 block of Petrified Forest Rd. Officers located the dogs and contacted Animal Services. North Bay Animal Services is investigating.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
5:59 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1000 block of Hazel St. Officers took a report and are investigating.
Thursday, Aug. 22
3:28 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Foothill Boulevard near Berry Street. Officers contacted the drivers, assisted with the exchange of information and assisted in clearing the roadway.
6:17 p.m.: A citizen found a fit bit downtown and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
Friday, Aug. 23
3:18 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1500 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the involved parties and a report was taken.
8:38 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical aid in the 2100 block of Highway 29. The patient was evaluated by medical personnel.