Saturday, Aug. 3
2:47 p.m.: Officers responded to a hazard in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. A tree limb was blocking part of the roadway. Officers provided traffic control while Engine 19 removed the tree limb.
Sunday, Aug. 4
2:30 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 3100 block of Foothill Blvd. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
11:53 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to an accident on Petrified Forest Road near Foothill Boulevard. Officers contacted the involved parties and remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
Monday, Aug. 5
6:26 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report from the Community Pool. Officers took a report and are investigating.
3:10 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of Lake St. An unknown subject stole a bicycle during the evening hours. A report was taken and Officers are investigating.
8:49 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of intoxicated subjects at Pioneer Park. Officers admonished the subjects and escorted them out of the park.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
7:40 a.m.: Citizens found a wallet on Lake Street and brought it into the Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
9:28 a.m.: Citizens found a wallet on Fair Way near Third Street and brought it to Calistoga Police Department. The owner was located and retrieved the wallet a short time later.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
2:21 a.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers were able to locate family members and released the intoxicated subject to family members.
1:17 p.m.: Officers responded to assist California Highway Patrol on Petrified Forest Road near Foothill Boulevard. Two big rigs were stopped and held until CHP Officers could arrive.
Thursday, Aug. 8
1:44 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1000 block of Myrtle St. Officers took a report and are investigating a possible suspect.
Friday, Aug. 9
3:13 a.m.: Officers responded to a vehicle accident on Silverado Trail near Dunaweal Lane. Officers remained on scene until CHP cleared the roadway.
10 p.m.: Officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the involved parties, confirmed no injuries and assisted in the exchange of information.