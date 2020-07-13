Calistoga police log the week of July 1 - 7 reports more than 2 dozen fireworks complaints

Wednesday, July 1
0525hrs- Officers responded for abandon vehicle with doors left open on Mora Avenue.
1215hrs- Officers responded for a male smashing out the windows of a vehicle with a skateboard on Lincoln Avenue.
1722hrs- Officers responded for a report of graffiti on a bench at Heather Oaks Park. Report taken.
Thursday, July 2
1538hrs- Officers responded for a female passed out possibly intoxicated and another male going through her purse at Pioneer Park.
2002hrs- Officers responded for a stray dog near Heather Oaks Park. Dog owner later located.
2025hrs- Officers responded and assisted with a structure fire on Maggie Avenue.
2043hrs- Multiple callers about fireworks going off on Washington Street. Officers responded.
2103hrs- Multiple callers on fireworks going off again on Washington Street. Officers responded.
2129hrs- More fireworks going off on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded.
2233hrs- Report of fireworks going off on Cedar Street. Officers responded.
2249hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Brannan Street.
Friday, July 3
1356hrs- Officers responded for a male acting irrational swinging his arms with a razor in his hand on Washington Street. Male was contacted and arrested for violation of probation. He was later booked into the Napa County Jail.
1556hrs- Officers responded for a dog left inside a hot car on Lincoln Ave.
1637hrs- Officers responded for a Covid19 Task Force Complaint violation on Foothill Boulevard.
2016hrs- Officers responded for a mountain lion on Petrified Forest Road. Not a mountain lion only a small cat.
Saturday, July 4
0728hrs- Officers responded for a found dog on Foothill Boulevard. Dog owner later picked up the dog.
1031hrs- Officers responded for vandalism on Grant Street.
2045hrs- Officers responded for fireworks around Washington and Eddy Streets.
2132hrs- Officers responded for a loud party on Janis Way.
2144hrs- Multiple calls about fireworks on Washington Street. Officer responded.
2156hrs- More calls about fireworks on Washington and Eddy Streets. Officers responded.
2220hrs- Officers responded for a report of fireworks near the Calistoga Elementary School.
2231hrs- Report of fireworks going off on Magnolia Drive. Officers responded.
2232hrs- Fireworks complaint on Brannan Street. Officers responded.
2239hrs- Fireworks complaint at Logvy Park. Officers responded.
2250hrs- Fireworks complaint around Arch Way and Lake Street. Officers responded.
2254hrs- Fireworks complaint on View Road. Officers responded.
2255hrs- Fireworks complaint around Washington and Eddy Streets. Officers responded.
2300hrs- Officer located large fireworks that were being set off on Silverado Trail.
2312hrs Fireworks complaint at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Officers responded.
2315hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on Fair Way.
2316hrs- Multiple callers on fireworks going off on Third Street. Officers responded.
2332hrs- Fireworks around Mora Avenue. Officers responded.
2356hrs- Multiple caller report fireworks on Lake Street. Officers responded.
2359hrs- Fireworks around Fourth Street. Officers responded.
Sunday, July 5
0016hrs- Officers responded for fireworks at Logvy Park.
0020hrs- More fireworks from Logvy park. Officers responded.
0028hrs- Officers responded for fireworks on Magnolia Drive.
0042hrs- Officers responded for fireworks at the Calistoga High School.
0047hrs- Officers responded for possible drug activity at Pioneer park.
0140hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance at the Calistoga High School.
0144hrs- Fireworks at Logvy Park. Officers responded.
0744hrs- Found dog turned into the police department. Dog was later picked up by owner.
1449hrs- Officers responded for a fireworks complaint at the Calistoga High School.
1847hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle with a male sleeping inside and door left open on Third Street. Male contacted and was arrested for a warrant.
Monday, July 6
1221hrs- Officers responded for a non-injury traffic accident on Foothill Boulevard.
Tuesday, July 7
0740hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Janis Way. Matter is under investigation.
0740hrs- Officers responded to another burglary on Debbie Way. Matter still under investigation.
0756hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Lincoln Avenue. Matter is still under investigation.
1303hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report. Report taken.
1303hrs- Officers responded for a vehicle burglary on Grant Street. Report taken.
1347hrs- Officers responded for a family disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
2044hrs- Warrant arrest made on Washington Street.
