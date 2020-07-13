Calistoga police log the week of July 1 - 7 reports more than 2 dozen fireworks complaints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 1

0525hrs- Officers responded for abandon vehicle with doors left open on Mora Avenue.

1215hrs- Officers responded for a male smashing out the windows of a vehicle with a skateboard on Lincoln Avenue.

1722hrs- Officers responded for a report of graffiti on a bench at Heather Oaks Park. Report taken.

Thursday, July 2

1538hrs- Officers responded for a female passed out possibly intoxicated and another male going through her purse at Pioneer Park.

2002hrs- Officers responded for a stray dog near Heather Oaks Park. Dog owner later located.

2025hrs- Officers responded and assisted with a structure fire on Maggie Avenue.

2043hrs- Multiple callers about fireworks going off on Washington Street. Officers responded.

2103hrs- Multiple callers on fireworks going off again on Washington Street. Officers responded.

2129hrs- More fireworks going off on Foothill Boulevard. Officers responded.

2233hrs- Report of fireworks going off on Cedar Street. Officers responded.