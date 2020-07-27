Calistoga police log the week of July 15 - 22

Wednesday, July 15
0920hrs- Officers took a report for a fraudulent apartment rental scam on North Oak Street. Matter still under investigation.
Thursday, July 16
0201hrs- Officers responded for a commercial alarm sounding on Lincoln Avenue. Officers confirmed a burglary with a window smashed and property taken. Matter still under investigation.
1210hrs- Officers responded to check the welfare of a female involved in a possible domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.
1619hrs- Complaint made to the Covid-19 Task Force about a violation on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded.
Friday, July 17
0850hrs- Officers responded for a female that might be a victim of sex trafficking on Washington Street. Report taken.
1404hrs- Officers responded for criminal threats on Washington Street.
1959hrs- Officers responded for small children playing in the street around Anna and Washington Streets. Children and parents counseled.
2154hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Foothill Boulevard.
Saturday, July 18
0912hrs- Officer located stolen mail on Tubbs lane. Report to follow.
2253hrs- Officers responded for a domestic violence incident with possible weapons in the room, on Silverado Trail. Male arrested for felony domestic violence charge and taken to Napa county jail.
Sunday, July 19
1742hrs- Officer responded to Pioneer park for people not wearing facial covering.
Tuesday, July 21
0037hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic accident on Tubbs Lane. Report to follow.
