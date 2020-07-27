Calistoga police log the week of July 15 - 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 15

0920hrs- Officers took a report for a fraudulent apartment rental scam on North Oak Street. Matter still under investigation.

Thursday, July 16

0201hrs- Officers responded for a commercial alarm sounding on Lincoln Avenue. Officers confirmed a burglary with a window smashed and property taken. Matter still under investigation.

1210hrs- Officers responded to check the welfare of a female involved in a possible domestic disturbance on Foothill Boulevard.

1619hrs- Complaint made to the Covid-19 Task Force about a violation on Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded.

Friday, July 17

0850hrs- Officers responded for a female that might be a victim of sex trafficking on Washington Street. Report taken.

1404hrs- Officers responded for criminal threats on Washington Street.

1959hrs- Officers responded for small children playing in the street around Anna and Washington Streets. Children and parents counseled.

2154hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Foothill Boulevard.

Saturday, July 18