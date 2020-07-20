Calistoga police log the week of July 8 - 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 8

1201hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Report to follow.

1255hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor issue on Burgundy South. All parties counseled.

1506hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Sherry North. Report taken.

2039hrs- Officer responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Male was contacted and arrested for drunk in public and violation of probation.

2302hrs- Fireworks going off at several location in the city. Officers responded.

2321hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street. Parties contacted and will be turning down the music.

Thursday, July 9

1011hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department. Dog was later picked up by owner.

1131hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

1135hrs- Officers responded for teenagers refusing to leave a business on Lincoln Avenue. Teenagers contacted and were told to move along.