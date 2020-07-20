Calistoga police log the week of July 8 - 14

Wednesday, July 8
1201hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Report to follow.
1255hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor issue on Burgundy South. All parties counseled.
1506hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Sherry North. Report taken.
2039hrs- Officer responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Male was contacted and arrested for drunk in public and violation of probation.
2302hrs- Fireworks going off at several location in the city. Officers responded.
2321hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street. Parties contacted and will be turning down the music.
Thursday, July 9
1011hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department. Dog was later picked up by owner.
1131hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
1135hrs- Officers responded for teenagers refusing to leave a business on Lincoln Avenue. Teenagers contacted and were told to move along.
1907hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Cedar Street.
Friday, July 10
1829hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance of an unwanted male on Camellia Drive. Male was contacted and arrested for disobeying a court order and violation of probation.
2223hrs- Officers responded for an unwanted female attempting to gain entry into a residence on Washington Street. Female contacted and admonished for trespassing.
2249hrs- Multiple callers report of fireworks going off near the Calistoga High School. Officers responded.
Saturday, July 11
0511hrs- Officers responded for multiple call about fireworks around Spring and Cedar Streets.
1633hrs- Officers responded for an intoxicated male hitting parked vehicles on Cedar Street. Male contacted and was arrested for being drunk in public.
2115hrs- Officers responded for a fight at Pioneer park.
2128hrs- Officers responded for a male down on Myrtle and Silver Streets. Medical responded. Male was arrested for being drunk in public.
229hrs- Officers responded for an intoxicated male laying under a vehicle on Spring and Cedar Streets. Male was working on the car.
Sunday, July 12
0056hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Myrtle Street.
1235hrs- Officers responded for a criminal threats report on Washington Street.
2001hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Burgundy South. Parties contacted and counseled.
Monday, July 13
0953hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.
1156hrs- Officers responded for a report of an accident with a kidnapping also involving a stabbing around Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Officers unable to located victim or reporting party.
1532hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.
Tuesday, July 14
1922hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department. Dog was later picked up by owner.
2246hrs- Officers responded for a possible intoxicated female that looks disoriented on Lincoln Avenue. Female was arrested for being drunk in public.
