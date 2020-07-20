Calistoga police log the week of July 8 - 14
Calistoga police log

Calistoga police log the week of July 8 - 14

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 8

1201hrs- Officers responded for an injury traffic collision on Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Report to follow.

1255hrs- Officers responded for a neighbor issue on Burgundy South. All parties counseled.

1506hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Sherry North. Report taken.

2039hrs- Officer responded for a vandalism on Lincoln Avenue. Male was contacted and arrested for drunk in public and violation of probation.

2302hrs- Fireworks going off at several location in the city. Officers responded.

2321hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Washington Street. Parties contacted and will be turning down the music.

Thursday, July 9

1011hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department. Dog was later picked up by owner.

1131hrs- Officers responded for a theft on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

1135hrs- Officers responded for teenagers refusing to leave a business on Lincoln Avenue. Teenagers contacted and were told to move along.

1907hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Cedar Street.

Friday, July 10

1829hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance of an unwanted male on Camellia Drive. Male was contacted and arrested for disobeying a court order and violation of probation.

2223hrs- Officers responded for an unwanted female attempting to gain entry into a residence on Washington Street. Female contacted and admonished for trespassing.

2249hrs- Multiple callers report of fireworks going off near the Calistoga High School. Officers responded.

Saturday, July 11

0511hrs- Officers responded for multiple call about fireworks around Spring and Cedar Streets.

1633hrs- Officers responded for an intoxicated male hitting parked vehicles on Cedar Street. Male contacted and was arrested for being drunk in public.

2115hrs- Officers responded for a fight at Pioneer park.

2128hrs- Officers responded for a male down on Myrtle and Silver Streets. Medical responded. Male was arrested for being drunk in public.

229hrs- Officers responded for an intoxicated male laying under a vehicle on Spring and Cedar Streets. Male was working on the car.

Sunday, July 12

0056hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Myrtle Street.

1235hrs- Officers responded for a criminal threats report on Washington Street.

2001hrs- Officers responded for a disturbance on Burgundy South. Parties contacted and counseled.

Monday, July 13

0953hrs- Officers responded for a hit and run on Lincoln Avenue. Report to follow.

1156hrs- Officers responded for a report of an accident with a kidnapping also involving a stabbing around Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road. Officers unable to located victim or reporting party.

1532hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Washington Street. Matter still under investigation.

Tuesday, July 14

1922hrs- Found dog turned into the Police Department. Dog was later picked up by owner.

2246hrs- Officers responded for a possible intoxicated female that looks disoriented on Lincoln Avenue. Female was arrested for being drunk in public.

Watch Now: Napa Police presentation on officer-involved shooting

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News