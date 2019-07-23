Saturday, July 13
6:04 a.m.: Officer responded to check a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the subject and admonished him for camping in the city limits.
2:06 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call at the Community Pool. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
Sunday, July 14
2:25 a.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject on Lincoln Avenue near Washington Street. The subject was located by Officers and the subject did not meet the criteria for being drunk in public.
3:15 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail near Lincoln Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was not driving while under the influence.
4:00 p.m.: Citizens found a wallet downtown and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was contacted and retrieved the wallet a short time later.
5:11 p.m.: Officers responded to a hot dog call on Elm Street near Foothill Boulevard. The dog was released from the vehicle and the owner was cautioned to the dangers of leaving a dog in a hot vehicle.
Monday, July 15
8:59 a.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers performed a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Foothill Blvd. Officers determined the driver had outstanding warrants and arrested the driver.
11:02 a.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident in the 1400 block of North Oak St. Officers contacted the involved drivers and assisted with the exchange of information.
2:26 p.m.: Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Lincoln Avenue near Washington Street. Officers contacted the involved parties and assisted with the exchange of information.
5:18 p.m.: Officers responded to a broadcast for a reckless driver on Petrified Forest Road. Officers located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The driver was cited for violation of California Vehicle Code 27360A, unrestrained juveniles in the vehicle.
8:32 p.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers performed a traffic stop on Lake Street near Lincoln Avenue. Officers found outstanding warrants for one of the occupants and placed the subject under arrest for the warrants.
Tuesday, July 16
12:55 a.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers checked on a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers found outstanding warrants on the occupant of the vehicle and placed the subject under arrest for the warrants.
8:38 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible hit and run accident on Foothill Boulevard near Silver Street. Officers contacted the involved parties, located the suspect driver and an arrest was made for suspicion of 20001(A) CVC and 12500(A) CVC.
Wednesday, July 17
4:10 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. A report was taken for theft of services from a local restaurant.
8:09 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1600 block of Cedar St. A report was taken for a stolen bicycle.
9:40 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance at the La Pradera Apartments. Officers contacted the involved parties and a report was taken for possible assault.
Thursday, July 18
3:56 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to an injury accident on Foothill Boulevard near Silver Street. Citizens reported a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Shortly after arriving, paramedics confirmed the pedestrian was deceased. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
6:30 p.m.: Officers responded to a subject setting off firecrackers on Berry Street near Washington Street. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate a subject matching the description.
Friday, July 19
10:24 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible injury accident on Tubbs Lane near Highway 29. Officers located the involved parties and no injuries were found. Officers assisted in the exchange of information and remained on scene until the roadway was cleared.
12:26 p.m.: Citizens found a wallet downtown and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner retrieved the wallet a short time later.
3:41 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to an injury accident in the 900 block of Petrified Forest Rd. A report was taken and Officers remained on scene until the roadway was cleared.
3:58 p.m.: Citizens found a wallet downtown and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was contacted and retrieved the wallet a short time later.
6:41 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. A report was taken and Officers are investigating the theft.