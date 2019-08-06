Saturday, July 27
6:39 a.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 800 block of Washington St. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
7:50 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of vandalism in the 700 block of Silverado Trail. A report was taken for damage to the victim’s vehicle.
8:19 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a reckless driver on Washington Street near Eddy Street. Officers located the vehicle and admonished the driver.
10:13 p.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 700 block of Silverado Trail. A second vehicle was found to have been damaged from earlier.
Sunday, July 28
5:51 a.m.: Citizens found a purse in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. There was no ID within the purse.
7:52 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance at Napa County Fairgrounds. Security reported a subject was causing problems and refusing to leave. The subject was removed for trespassing.
11:50 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Washington St. Officers contacted the involved parties and arrested a subject on suspicion of assault.
Monday, July 29
11:44 a.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1700 block of Washington St. Unknown subjects damaged a vending machine. A report was taken.
Tuesday, July 30
9:04 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of stolen property in the 1400 block of Washington St. Officers retrieved the property and returned it to the owner.
12:14 p.m.: Officers responded to a vandalism report in the 1200 block of Washington St. A vehicle was damaged while parked on the street and a suspect was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.
1:14 p.m.: Officers responded to a welfare check in the Calistoga Springs MHP. Officers located the subject, requested an ambulance and the subject was transported to an area hospital.
9:36 p.m.: Officers responded to an unwanted subject in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was contacted, admonished for trespassing and agreed to leave the premises.
10:17 p.m.: While on routine patrol, Officers stopped an erratic driver on Brannan Street near Lincoln Avenue. After an investigation, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI per 23152(A) CVC.
Wednesday, July 31
12:13 a.m.: Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on View Road. Officers located the vehicle, which was unoccupied and determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Vallejo.
7:38 a.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1800 block of Michael Way. An unknown subject stole items from a vehicle during the night. A report was taken.
1:13 p.m.: Officers responded to an intoxicated subject at the Rancho De Calistoga MHP. Officers located the subject and arrested the subject on suspicion of public intoxication.
3:24 p.m.: Officers responded to a theft report in the 1900 block of Carli Dr. An unknown subject stole items from a vehicle parked on the street. A report was taken.
5:57 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1400 block of Lincoln Ave. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
Thursday, Aug. 1
11:39 a.m.: Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Rancho De Calistoga MHP. The vehicle was taken during the night by an unknown subject.
5:50 p.m.: Citizens reported receiving a scam phone call. Citizens are reminded to take necessary precautions to protect their information and be wary of unsolicited phone calls.
7:08 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to an accident on Highway 29 near Old Lawley Toll Road. Officers remained on scene until the roadway was clear.
Friday, Aug. 2
12:12 p.m.: Officers responded to an accident on First Street near Fair Way. Officers contacted the involved parties and a report was taken.
4:53 p.m.: Citizens found a ring at Pioneer Park and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping.
10:05 p.m.: Officers stopped to assist a motorist on Lerner Drive near Foothill Boulevard. Officers provided directions and the motorist continued on their way.