Saturday, July 20
12:33 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located two intoxicated subjects that were talking loudly, not arguing.
3:48 a.m.: Citizens found a cellphone downtown and brought it to Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner retrieved the phone a short time later.
11:40 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance on High Street. Officers located the involved parties and an arrest was made for suspicion of assault.
Sunday, July 21
4:35 p.m: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Lincoln Ave. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
11:36 p.m.: Officers responded to assist Napa County Sheriff Deputies in the 3200 block of Highway 29. Officers remained on scene until Deputies completed their investigation.
Monday, July 22
8:45 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance on Petrified Forest Road near Franz Valley School Road. The involved vehicles left prior to Officers' arrival.
Tuesday, July 23
12:03 a.m.: Citizens found a wallet and brought it into Calistoga Police Department for safekeeping. The owner was contacted and retrieved the wallet a short time later.
6;32 p.m.: Citizens reported receiving the ongoing IRS scam phone call. Please protect your personal information and be cautious of any phone calls claiming to be the IRS or Social Security.
7:36 p.m.: Fire, EMS and Officers responded to a medical call in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The patient was evaluated and transported to an area hospital.
11: 50 p.m.: Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the occupants. The subjects were guests of a nearby resort.
Thursday, July 25
2:42 a.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. An intoxicated subject was contacted for being too loud and agreed to go to sleep for the night.
4:34 a.m.: Officers responded back out to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Lincoln Ave. The intoxicated subject was being loud again, however this time the subject left prior to Officers' arrival.
3:56 p.m.: Officers responded to a possible hit and run accident in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the victim and a report was taken.
6:44 p.m.: Officers responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 1200 block of Stevenson St. The owner stated the vehicle had been parked for several days and there was no suspect information.
Friday, July 26
12:05 a.m.: Officers responded to a prowler in the 1400 block of Myrtle St. Residents saw a subject near an apartment window. There is no description on the subject. Officers checked the surrounding areas and will be doing additional patrols in the area.
3:01 a.m.: Officers responded to a possible assault in the 1100 block of Lincoln Ave. Officers contacted the victim and immediately put out a broadcast for the suspect. Napa Sheriff Deputies located the suspect a short time later just outside of Calistoga. The subject was arrested on suspicion of assault, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:16 p.m.: Officers responded to a hazard on Grant Street near Mora Avenue. A case of wine had broken in the roadway. Public Works responded to clear the roadway.
3:07 p.m.: Citizens reported receiving a scam phone call from a subject claiming to be from a generic Firefighters Association. Citizens are reminded to protect their private information.
3:09 p.m.: Fire and Officers responded to a fire in the 1800 block of Mora Ave. A vehicle had caught fire on the roadway. The fire was contained to the vehicle and quickly put out.
11:46 p.m.; Officers responded to an intoxicated subject in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. The subject was contacted and taken home by family members.