Calistoga police log the week of June 10 - 17
Calistoga police log the week of June 10 - 17

Wednesday, June 10

1200hrs- Report of a dog bite on High Street. Officers responded and a report was taken.

1931hrs- Complaint about a business not following the shelter in place orders. Officers responded.

2109hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

Thursday, June 11

1539hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on N. Oak Street. Report to follow.

1647hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lerner Drive.

2059hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street. Report taken.

Friday, June 12

0206hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Lincoln Avenue. Matter is still under investigation.

1021hrs- Officers responded for found stolen mail on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.

1441hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Foothill Boulevard. Matter still under investigation.

1452hrs- Caller advised his wallet was stolen on Petrified Forest Road. Officers responded and report was taken.

1955hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street.

2256hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

Saturday, June 13

0006hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Parties contacted and counseled.

0257hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Arch way. Male contacted and was arrested and cited on a misdemeanor warrant.

1015hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Oat Hill Court. Report taken.

2107hrs- Officers responded for gun shots or fireworks heard on Berry Street.

Sunday, June 14

1520hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Foothill Boulevard.

1553hrs- Officers responded for a theft. Report taken.

1731hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Second Street.

Monday, June 15

1229hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report.

2224hrs- Officers responded for disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Tuesday, June 16

0521hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Foothill Boulevard.

0807hrs- Officers responded for a hold up alarm on Foothill Boulevard.

Wednesday, June 17

0705hrs- Officers responded for a trespass that occurred the night before on Washington Street.

