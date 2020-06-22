Calistoga police log the week of June 10 - 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday, June 10

1200hrs- Report of a dog bite on High Street. Officers responded and a report was taken.

1931hrs- Complaint about a business not following the shelter in place orders. Officers responded.

2109hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.

Thursday, June 11

1539hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on N. Oak Street. Report to follow.

1647hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lerner Drive.

2059hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street. Report taken.

Friday, June 12

0206hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Lincoln Avenue. Matter is still under investigation.

1021hrs- Officers responded for found stolen mail on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.

1441hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Foothill Boulevard. Matter still under investigation.

1452hrs- Caller advised his wallet was stolen on Petrified Forest Road. Officers responded and report was taken.