Calistoga police log the week of June 10 - 17

Wednesday, June 10
1200hrs- Report of a dog bite on High Street. Officers responded and a report was taken.
1931hrs- Complaint about a business not following the shelter in place orders. Officers responded.
2109hrs- Officers responded for loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.
Thursday, June 11
1539hrs- Officers responded for a child custody dispute on N. Oak Street. Report to follow.
1647hrs- Officers responded for a loose dog in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Lerner Drive.
2059hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street. Report taken.
Friday, June 12
0206hrs- Officers responded for a burglary on Lincoln Avenue. Matter is still under investigation.
1021hrs- Officers responded for found stolen mail on Foothill Boulevard. Report taken.
1441hrs- Officers responded for a stolen vehicle report on Foothill Boulevard. Matter still under investigation.
1452hrs- Caller advised his wallet was stolen on Petrified Forest Road. Officers responded and report was taken.
1955hrs- Officers responded for a juvenile problem on Washington Street.
2256hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on N. Oak Street.
Saturday, June 13
0006hrs- Officers responded for a domestic disturbance on Washington Street. Parties contacted and counseled.
0257hrs- Officers responded for a prowler on Arch way. Male contacted and was arrested and cited on a misdemeanor warrant.
1015hrs- Officers responded for a vandalism on Oat Hill Court. Report taken.
2107hrs- Officers responded for gun shots or fireworks heard on Berry Street.
Sunday, June 14
1520hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Foothill Boulevard.
1553hrs- Officers responded for a theft. Report taken.
1731hrs- Officers responded for a loud music complaint on Second Street.
Monday, June 15
1229hrs- Officers responded for a fraud report.
2224hrs- Officers responded for disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.
Tuesday, June 16
0521hrs- Officers responded for a theft report on Foothill Boulevard.
0807hrs- Officers responded for a hold up alarm on Foothill Boulevard.
Wednesday, June 17
0705hrs- Officers responded for a trespass that occurred the night before on Washington Street.
